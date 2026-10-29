Tired but wired at night? How warmth around your eyes may help you sleep better

Kao’s MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask gives 20 minutes of gentle heat at about 40 deg C, which studies suggest may help soothe the mind

Struggling to switch off at bedtime? Research suggests that gently warming the eye area may help promote relaxation before sleep.

A sleep eye mask over tired eyes is one of life’s small comforts. It may do some useful work, too.



Studies into periocular warming – gently heating the skin around the eyes – suggest that warmth before bed may help those who have trouble falling asleep and support more restorative rest.

In a fast-paced society like Singapore that was named the most fatigued country in the world, many here could use the help.

In a 2022 YouGov survey, just one in four respondents in Singapore reported getting at least seven hours of sleep a night. Only 17 per cent said they slept through the night.



Gently warming the eyes before bed is also the idea behind Kao’s MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask, which gives off warmth of around 40 deg C for about 20 minutes.

Designed to follow the contours around the eyes, the latest MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask offers a closer, more comfortable fit. PHOTO: MEGRHYTHM

How MegRhythm’s Steam Eye Mask works

Originally designed to help users relax and soothe tired eyes, the MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask is now studied for its sleep benefits.

The mask uses a thin heating sheet with iron powder, which is designed to stay evenly distributed without clumping. According to Kao, this helps maintain consistent warmth across the eye area while reducing the risk of overheating.

Once activated, it provides warmth of approximately 40 deg C around the eyes for about 20 minutes, with the heat gradually tapering off.

What research says about warming the eyes before sleep

A 2024 randomised clinical trial published in the Journal of Sleep Research explored whether warming the area around the eyes before bedtime could help people with mild sleep difficulties fall asleep more easily and improve their sleep quality.

The four-week study involved 64 female workers aged between 20 and 49. Half used a warming eye mask that raised the temperature of the skin around their eyes to 38 deg C within five minutes, maintaining a temperature of 38 to 40 deg C for approximately 20 minutes.

Researchers tracked participants’ sleep using Fitbit devices and self-reported assessments measured by the Athens Insomnia Scale questionnaire.

The findings suggested that regularly warming the area around the eyes before bedtime could support better sleep and reduce the chances of waking during the night.

Earlier research also suggests that warming this area may promote heat loss from the body and encourage physiological relaxation.

The researchers also note that periocular warming has previously been associated with increased parasympathetic nervous activity – the part of the autonomic nervous system associated with rest and relaxation.

Kao’s MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask provides gentle warmth of around 40 deg C for approximately 20 minutes and comes in a variety of scented and unscented options. PHOTO: MEGRHYTHM

What’s new with the MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask

According to Kao, the MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask has received Gold certification from Japan’s Sleep Healthcare Association in recognition of research supporting its sleep benefits.

The latest version is said to offer improved heat retention and greater steam volume than its predecessor. The eye mask is also designed to expand and become thicker and fluffier, allowing it to better adapt to the contours around the eyes. This creates a closer, more comfortable fit.

For those who prefer a scented option, the Core range includes fragrances such as lavender, chamomile, yuzu and forest, alongside a new osmanthus variant. An unscented version is also available. A Traditional Chinese Medicine series comprises chrysanthemum, mugwort and tangerine peel.

The MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask is available at leading pharmacies across Singapore and online via the Kao Official Store on Shopee and Lazada. Visit this website for more information.



Disclaimer: The MegRhythm Steam Eye Mask is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure sleep disorders. Those experiencing persistent sleep difficulties should consult a healthcare professional.