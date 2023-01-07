This year, I will... Four Singaporeans share their 2023 goals

Akshita Nanda
Correspondent
Updated
Published
11 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – As many of us commit to – or revise – our New Year resolutions, four Singaporeans share their goals for 2023.

Ms Ong Xiao Qi, 26, aims to climb a mountain. The automation engineer will no longer put off her dreams, having survived a battle with cancer since 2021. Ms Jean Ling, 39, is giving up work for at least two months to stay home and bond with her three-year-old daughter and five-month-old son. The executive assistant and office administrator, who uses a wheelchair, made this decision after being separated from her baby while contracting Covid-19 last October.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top