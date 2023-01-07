This year, I will... Four Singaporeans share their 2023 goals

SINGAPORE – As many of us commit to – or revise – our New Year resolutions, four Singaporeans share their goals for 2023.

Ms Ong Xiao Qi, 26, aims to climb a mountain. The automation engineer will no longer put off her dreams, having survived a battle with cancer since 2021. Ms Jean Ling, 39, is giving up work for at least two months to stay home and bond with her three-year-old daughter and five-month-old son. The executive assistant and office administrator, who uses a wheelchair, made this decision after being separated from her baby while contracting Covid-19 last October.