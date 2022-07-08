This global conglomerate is shaping the alcohol industry in bold new ways

As edifying as this growing embrace of The Dalmore is, the true appreciation of the quality it is committed to lies in the unique nature of its cask curation process. It remains the only distillery to use 30 Year Old Matusalem oloroso sherry casks from Gonzalez Byass, a decision that speaks to its foresight and commitment to the long haul. This symbiotic relationship is not a product of happenstance, but the result of a trusted alliance forged and perpetuated over a hundred years. Each cask is handpicked by master distiller Richard Paterson, alongside his protégé and rising star of the whisky world, Gregg Glass, who has spent the better part of the last five decades pushing boundaries in whisky maturation, while ensuring The Dalmore house style continues to flaunt its characteristic showcase of chocolate and orange notes, piqued by rich and nutty flavours – and these casks remain essential to the endowment of this established finesse.

The art of whisky making is after all synonymous with the virtue of patience, Paterson once alluded, noting that it is all about looking after the whisky and giving it time to mature. He emphasises how whisky is ultimately nurtured by Mother Nature and the wood, which, in the case of its King Alexander III expression, comprises whisky finished in six different casks. To be sure, The Dalmore’s exclusive rare cask partners are a celebration of some of the finest in the drinks industry, the likes of Graham’s Port (Duoro Valley, Portugal), Chateau Mont Redon (Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France) and Henri Giraud (Aÿ-Champagne, France).

With such a rich tradition in multi cask maturation dating as far back as 1839, it is no surprise The Dalmore now boast an enviable record of uniquely rare releases. One example is the Paterson Collection, a 12-bottle ensemble of the distillery’s rarest gems, including whisky distilled in 1926, which was sold in 2017 to a young Chinese collector for 1 million pounds (S$1.67 million).

To boot, it is worth highlighting that the aforementioned Decades No. 6 Collection is similarly a one-of-a-kind assemblage of milestone releases, specifically the 1951, 1967, 1979, 1980, 1995, and 2000.

Collections like these are easily the sort of delectable exceptions most whisky lovers could only dream of amassing. Yet even the market for collectables is steadily evolving to embrace alternative means and gains. Inspired by the success of its maiden release of a 33 Year Old Limited Edition Pauillac Premier Grand Cru Classé Cask Finish whisky as an NFT via BlockBar.com that sold out in minutes, The Dalmore witness yet another triumphant offer of the other 223 NFTs of the said whisky in March this year. Not only does this mark the first time The Dalmore has sold an entire cask exclusively on BlockBar.com, but holders of this NFT are also assured an invitation to an event to celebrate the bottling of this precious liquid from the cask when it is disgorged in September this year; physical bottles will only be ready for redemption in late December.

