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‘They’re judging based on 20% of my life’: Singaporean star of 90 Day Fiance on online criticism

Singaporean Noor Alimna realised she had feelings for Jonathan Pearce while partying in Singapore and wishing he was there with her.

SINGAPORE - Noor Alimna, a Singaporean currently appearing on US reality dating series 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (2019 to present), was not looking for love when she first met American Jonathan Wheeler Pearce at a bar in Johor Bahru in December 2023.

The 28-year-old had recently ended a relationship that left her in debt, while Pearce , 49, was in Malaysia on a business trip. He designs and manufactures sonar equipment.

“I was often in Malaysia because I was super broke,” Alimna, known as Ally on the show, tells The Straits Times in a Zoom interview on Oct 19 .

The two began considering a serious relationship a month later in January 2024, after he returned to Malaysia to manage factories there following a stint in the US.

Alimna initially had reservations about committing to him, while Pearce assumed they were already a couple. But she realised she had developed feelings for him during a night out with friends in Singapore.

Pearce, who is a divorced father, spent about three months at a time in Malaysia, followed by a month back in the US, on and off until June 2024.

While he was in Malaysia, Alimna would often visit him. They went on dates, partied together and took weekend trips to Langkawi and Desaru.

Applied for the show as a joke

The couple’s relationship, including their 21-year age gap and plans to raise a child together, features in the eighth season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which premiered on Oct 4 on TLC. Filming for the season took place from January to September 2026.

The series follows American s who move abroad to build a life with their foreign partners. It is a spin-off of the original 90 Day Fiance franchise (2014 to present) about couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which allows foreign fiances or fiancees of American citizens to enter the US with the requirement to marry within 90 days.

Despite their 21-year age gap, Noor Alimna said they connected well and his views resonated with her. PHOTO: TLC

Pearce initially signed on for 90 Day Fiance as a joke after the couple applied for the K-1 visa for her to move to the US. B ut in August 2025, Alimna found out she was pregnant. Their change in circumstances led them to be cast in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way instead.

She admits she was stressed and worried about how they would manage a long-distance relationship. Pearce, however, was thrilled by the news.

The couple tried to expedite her visa application, but the request was denied. She then suggested he move to Singapore to support her during the unplanned pregnancy.

She says the transition was difficult for him as he had a stable life in the US and his two sons, aged 18 and 22, are there, and he would have to adjust to a new country and find work.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way starts covering their journey from right before Pearce leaves Connecticut to come to Singapore.

Alimna, who holds a degree in psychology from the Singapore University of Social Sciences and works in technical support at a financial technology company, is unable to comment on whether Pearce currently has a job in Singapore or their relationship status, as these details and developments will unfold on the show.

She also decline s to disclose when she told her parents about the pregnancy, saying the circumstances will be revealed in an upcoming episode.

Family, faith and culture

Beyond existing challenges, the couple have had to navigate differences in family expectations, religion and communication styles.

Alimna says her parents, whom she describe s as staunch Muslims, had been welcoming towards Pearce because they viewed him as kind and caring.

However, they were not pleased about her joining the show, as they prefer to keep a low profile.

As they are opposed to premarital sex, her mother had advised the couple to get married so that their relationship would be halal, or permissible under Islamic law.

But Alimna says : “I’ve never really expected him to convert (to Islam) because I’m not religious myself.”

Cultural differences also caused some tension. For instance, Pearce’s sons sometimes addressed him as “bro” or “dude”, which is unfamiliar in an Asian family setting.

The couple found out they were pregnant in August 2025. PHOTO: TLC

Peace also needed to adjust to being around her parents.

“It’s a weird dynamic because he’s around the same age as my parents, but they treat him as if he’s my age. He tries to accommodate that,” she says.

Another complication is that Pearce’s ex-wife is still living with him in the US , despite initially moving out of his home when Alimna first visited in June 2024.

Alimna - who has met Pearce’s family including his children, father and brother - says: “Till now, she has not moved out. But Jon is really nice, so it’s hard for him to just kick her to the kerb. ”

Being herself on reality TV

Alimna says she had not anticipated the attention their love story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way would attract in Singapore, as she did not think many here watch the show.

She says: “We are two ordinary people who fell in love and have struggles just like every other couple.”

She has seen social media comments about he r onscreen behaviour, such as burping and smelling Pearce’s armpits, but is not bothered by the online criticism.

“They’re judging based on 20% of my life, what they see (on the show) ,” she says.

“I signed up for reality TV. I knew what was going to come, and if they want to judge me based on that, so be it.”