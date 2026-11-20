These rare cats are feeling the heat in Turkey, so caretakers crank up the air-conditioning

VAN, Turkey – Outside, the sun beat down on the snow-capped mountains that ring the eastern Turkish city of Van. Inside the Van Cat Research Center on a November afternoon, the air-conditioning was on full blast – just to help a roomful of silky white felines keep their cool.

With their striking mismatched eyes of blue and amber, Turkish Van cats are the pampered royalty of the city that shares their name. They are celebrated in local folklore, honoured by a giant statue on the city’s main drag and protected by the Turkish government.