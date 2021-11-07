Themed staycation with fun and games

When I got the invitation, there were big decisions to make.

What should I wear for Singapore's first Squid Game-themed staycation?

In the dystopian Netflix hit show, 456 debt-ridden players in teal tracksuits compete for a huge cash prize. Fuchsia-clad guards kill the losers of a series of challenges involving childhood games.

Should I pick the red jumpsuit suggestive of a Nazi camp cadre, the kind who protests "Boss made me do it" in court? Or am I at heart a desperado in green, scrambling for the practically nil chance to win millions of dollars?

Fate intervenes - the green outfit is not available in my size.

I swagger down corridors in genteel Goodwood Park Hotel in the spurious anonymity afforded by my red Guard outfit.

Funny how putting on a costume makes you feel like someone else. While I do not meld with the mind of a killer, my not-quite disguise makes me uncharacteristically untroubled about looking like a scarlet Barney the Dinosaur.

Squid Game paraphernalia are a highlight of the Sotong Game Staycation organised by travel experience firm KKday.

This child-friendly local version involves playing old-school favourites like five stones, pick-up sticks and hopscotch.

The Game starts, like it did for the other players in the show, with a card marked with a circle, triangle and square.

The receptionist hands me a tiny folder with the famous Squid Game symbols, which encloses our hotel room keycard.

Once inside, our two children aged eight and 12, whom we have banned from watching the M18-rated show, lunge for the television remote.

My husband and I open the two black boxes, tied with pink ribbon, which have been coyly laid on the king-sized bed like bonbons at turndown service. Reminiscent of the gift-wrapped coffins in the show, these treasure chests contain swag to quicken a fangirl's heart.

Besides a Squid Game jumpsuit and the fencer-style mask worn by the Guards, there are curiously feminine black gloves (all the better to hide the soilage of mass murder), chocolate milk (requested by the main character in one scene) and Dalgona candy.

The candy challenge in Squid Game is just as precarious in real life. I delicately tap a toothpick to etch out a triangle from the flat Dalgona disc, which soon cracks. I guess I do not know my own strength.

The Game takes place in the hotel's elegant Tudor Courtyard. It is usually the venue for small weddings and it shows.

White marquee silks, chandeliers and crystalware form the backdrop for Technicolor game stations.

A 3m-tall doll - similar to the murderous robot doll in the Red Light, Green Light game in the show - takes pride of place. A Squid Game guard points a fake gun at you obligingly when asked.

Driven by a bottomless societal thirst for nostalgia, the local games sound great on paper and suffice as light entertainment.

I realise I have forgotten how to play five stones. Since I cannot hand down this ancient wisdom, the kids and I end up tossing the little bean sacks in sequences I make up. It feels good to invent a new traditional game.

Other challenges include playing marbles and handheld games involving catching hoops.

There are weekly prizes, and the ultimate winner of the Sotong Game gets one million Grab Rewards points.

But gaming, or even winning, is not the strongest suit here.

Best savoured by fans, the charm of the Sotong Game Staycation lies in the vicarious frisson of re-enacting parts of the Game.

Check out, for instance, the steak dinner set the hotel offers, which replicates the fancy meal served to finalists in the show, right down to the two stalks of asparagus on the plate.

The staycation looks great on Instagram. Far from damning it with faint praise, this is testament to the sensory tingling that comes from noticing how your Dalgona candy tastes burnt, or how you can hardly distinguish between the Guard mannequins and the real-life Guard. Someone puts on a mask emblazoned with a circle and points a finger at you like a gun: Bang.

You are inside your own Squid Game meme now.

Take plenty of photos.

SOTONG GAME STAYCATION

WHERE: Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Road

WHEN: Till Nov 22

PRICE: Prices start at $360 a night for a staycation for two, to $30 an entry for those who prefer to play the games without spending the night at the hotel. Intermediate Sotong Game packages come with a three-course steak set at $115.35 or in the form of the Rosy Medley Takeaway Set at $88, which pairs the challenges with a choice of sweet and savoury treats.

INFO: Book the staycation at kkday.me/SotongGameStay and the challenge at kkday.me/SotongGameChallenge. For more information, go to kkday.me/SotongGameInfo

• This staycation was hosted by KKday and Goodwood Park Hotel Singapore.