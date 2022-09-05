Theatre review: The death of Singapore theatre and the revenge of an aggrieved playwright

Theatre

The Death Of Singapore Theatre As Scripted By The Infocomm Media Development Authority Of Singapore

72-13

Thursday (Sept 1) 8pm

Revenge is bittersweet for Alfian Sa’at. In his new performance lecture - The Death Of Singapore Theatre As Scripted By The Infocomm Media Development Authority Of Singapore - the renowned playwright, author and poet finally gets to stick it to the government agency that has been a thorn in his side for years.

In the show’s programme, he writes: “Throughout my career, I have had to remove scenes, had to change or remove lines, received a licence very close to opening night, received automatic R18 rating for queer plays, despite the absence of nudity or sex scenes, and received Advisory 16 ratings for plays that did not feature graphic violence or sex or even explicit language, but which were political. Penat lah (Malay for tired).”

As the title suggests, Alfian, a Young Artist Award recipient (2001), gets his revenge by blaming the IMDA and indeed all the licensing agencies that came before, including colonial era ones, and somehow getting away with it.

The Death Of Singapore opened last Thursday for a limited run (1-4 Sept) at T:>Works’ converted warehouse space, 72-13 at Mohamed Sultan Road. It was directed by another Young Artist Award recipient (2020) Irfan Kasban and is part of The Substation SeptFest2022. Irfan was also responsible for lighting, sound and set design.

Written as an imagined conversation with an IMDA officer, Alfian makes the point very early on that he is unhappy with the way his scripts have been subjected to scrutiny, and likens the process to being “strip-searched” at an immigration checkpoint.

The lecture is delivered by the veteran actress Farah Ong who serves as the playwright’s proxy.

72-13 is a small performance space and a certain intimacy is quickly established between Ong and the audience. But after the prologue and introduction, she tells the audience that they will now be referred to collectively as the IMDA officer.

The change in dynamic is interesting because the audience is quite suddenly and unwittingly put on the defensive. The pacing of Ong’s performance is fast and the show quickly dives into lecture mode with the actress scrutinising IMDA’s licensing guidelines and drawing laughter as she makes fun of its vagaries and chides the audience-cum-IMDA officer for enforcing them.

What follows is a sort of history of censorship in Singapore. Syahmi Hashim was the research assistant for this production who unearthed related archive photographs, factoids and verbatim quotes from the likes of Amy Chua, who was the chairman of the Board of Film Censors (2004 to 2012); S Jayakumar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Home Affairs (1988 - 1994); and Ong Pang Boon, who spearheaded PAP’s campaign against crime and vice in 1959.

The performance lecture also quotes Goh Keng Swee and Jek Yuen Tong then Defence Minister and Culture Minister respectively, giving their advice to playwrights in 1967 and 1971.

The Death Of Singapore Theatre received a R16 advisory from IMDA for coarse language and some mature content.

Alfian’s lingering dismay, expressed by the rather sad ending to the performance in which actress Ong leaves the stage abruptly and unceremoniously after a (failed?) reconciliation scene, might actually be directed at someone else rather than the IMDA.