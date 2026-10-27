The scariest part of Halloween this year? The candy prices

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UNITED STATES – The economy has come for Tami Adolphson’s Halloween candy bowl.

Prices are so high in 2026 that she considered turning off the porch light at her home near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah and ignoring the doorbell. Adolphson, 63, and her husband, Lee, 68, closed down their trucking company and retired in 2025. The household budget is tight.