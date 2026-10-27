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The scariest part of Halloween this year? The candy prices

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Halloween candy is displayed at a CVS store on Oct 27m in Los Angeles, California. According to a FinanceBuzz price analysis, the average price of a 100-piece bag of assorted Halloween candy has risen 71% since 2021 to $16.96 in 2026, outpacing overall inflation.

Halloween candy is displayed at a store in Los Angeles, California, on Oct 27.

PHOTO: AFP

Kim Severson

  • Halloween candy prices have surged, with a 100-piece bag averaging $16.96, up 71% since 2021, and many families now see trick-or-treating as a financial burden.
  • Shoppers are changing plans by buying less, hunting sales, choosing cheaper sweets, or adding snacks, stickers, toys and even ramen to stretch budgets.
  • Chocolate is hit hardest by higher cacao costs, and candy sales fell 6% in the latest month, but many still spend to keep the Halloween tradition alive.

AI generated

UNITED STATES – The economy has come for Tami Adolphson’s Halloween candy bowl.

Prices are so high in 2026 that she considered turning off the porch light at her home near Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah and ignoring the doorbell. Adolphson, 63, and her husband, Lee, 68, closed down their trucking company and retired in 2025. The household budget is tight.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.