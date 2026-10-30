The real Emerald Hill: Why international hotelier Richard Helfer plays guardian of the enclave

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Richard Helfer is a long-time resident of Emerald Hill, moving into his house in 1989. He is president of the Emerald Hill Conservation Association, while his neighbour Deborah Yeo is the secretary.

SINGAPORE – Living in possibly the most photographed house in Emerald Hill requires lots of humour and a generous spirit.

Richard Helfer, 76, has found international day-trippers posing for snapshots with a hand on his gate or peering into his living room. Once, he even discovered tourists picnicking in his garden.

Painted in bluebell blue, fronted by a fish pond and replete with tropical plantings, his terraced house also lands on random Instagram accounts worldwide. “I always chuckle when people tell me, ‘I saw this picture of your house somewhere’,” he says.

And if these same peepers somehow venture inside his 9,000 sq ft residence, it will be an immersion in restored spaces that revere the past – the historically furnished dining room catches the eye. Yet the house is also thoroughly modern with a professional kitchen, wine cellar and gym.

The well-travelled hotelier views the intrusions with a seasoned hospitality perspective. To him, when a stranger touches the gateway or doorknob, it signals a deeper desire to connect with Emerald Hill or imagine his beautiful conservation house is their own home.

Tourists may intrude into Emerald Hill with its Instagram-lovely pastel facades, yet long-time resident Richard Helfer’s concern is not about them but the living community of the enclave. PHOTO: EMERALD HILL CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION

His concern has never been the tourists – his focus is entirely on ensuring the enclave retains its soul as a living community.

“If you lose this sense of neighbourhood, it’s almost impossible to get it back,” he reasons.

It is a delicate balance that Helfer is uniquely qualified to manage. The American arrived in Singapore in 1986 to open the landmark Westin hotels in Raffles City. Later, he served as chairman of Raffles Hotel and founding chairman and chief executive of Raffles International Hotels and Resorts.

His conservation portfolio spans the multi-million-dollar restorations of Raffles Hotel, Tanjong Pagar and Clarke Quay, alongside heritage projects across Cambodia, Europe and the Americas.

He also spent years serving on the Singapore Tourism Board and the then Preservation of Monuments Board .

Today, he channels that expertise into his voluntary, 19-year helming of the Emerald Hill Conservation Association (EHCA).

While he curated heritage as a premier commercial asset for global travellers at Raffles International, he protects Emerald Hill as a peaceful, liveable sanctuary for residents.

His own journey into the enclave began in 1989 when he was house-hunting. Friends living on the hill advised him to look for a property that offered three rare criteria: parking, morning sun and a private courtyard in lieu of a public five-foot way. No. 77 met every requirement.

During a highly competitive viewing, an eager buyer offered the seller up to $200,000 above the top bid.

Helfer thus assumed the house was not to be his. Stepping back, he chatted with an elderly woman who was quietly tending to the orchids outside. Being from botanical paradise Hawaii, Helfer naturally offered a few cultivation tips.

In the Peranakan tradition, each area of the house is a distinct colour, like Richard Helfer’s red living room. The six panels on the wall are Qing Dynasty “dream stones”. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

As they communicated in fragmented phrases, she shared her heart: “I have lived my whole life in this neighbourhood. My children grew up here.”

He still had no idea she was the family’s matriarch until the property was sold to him. According to her family, she had remarked: “I think it should go to the white boy because he will take care of our house.”

Richard Helfer, who considers himself the “fourth generation” of the Peranakan family who sold him the Emerald Hill house, uses its historically furnished dining room for both casual and formal entertainment. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

That choice proved prophetic. He has spent years caring not just for the physical property, but also the precinct. Though the matriarch died shortly after the sale, she left him a small box of Chinese New Year decorations with his name on it as they were part of the tradition of the house and neighbourhood.

“I’m now the fourth generation,” he says with feeling.

Today, one of his favourite rituals remains untouched by time.

On quiet afternoons, he sits in his armchair with the pintu pagar doors swung open, watching the beloved neighbourhood from the same vantage point the family matriarch might have occupied a century ago. From this historic perch, the guardian of No. 77 and the hill keeps local village bonds alive, bridging a storied past and the modern city beyond.