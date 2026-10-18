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The new science of stuttering

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Experts on stuttering are reaching consensus on what the condition is. Now they are debating how best to treat it.

Experts on stuttering are reaching a consensus on what the condition is. Now they are debating how best to treat it.

ILLUSTRATION: PETRA PETERFFY/NYTIMES

Jack Tamisiea

  • Stuttering is now being seen as a brain-based disorder, not just nervousness. An expert panel published the first consensus medical guidelines in August.
  • The panel said current treatment is only “fair” or “poor” for most people. It urged a wider approach, with speech therapy plus psychiatrists and other healthcare workers.
  • Researchers are testing new ideas, including drugs that lower dopamine and psilocybin. Experts warn there is no single cure, because stuttering has many forms and causes.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Gerald Maguire always knew there was something different about his brain.

He remembers raising his hand in grade school to answer a question and struggling to say the words in his mind. Somewhere between his brain and his mouth, his words were diverted or damaged. The sounds that made it through were garbled and bracketed by extended bouts of strained silence.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.