The new science of stuttering

Experts on stuttering are reaching a consensus on what the condition is. Now they are debating how best to treat it.

NEW YORK – Gerald Maguire always knew there was something different about his brain.

He remembers raising his hand in grade school to answer a question and struggling to say the words in his mind. Somewhere between his brain and his mouth, his words were diverted or damaged. The sounds that made it through were garbled and bracketed by extended bouts of strained silence.