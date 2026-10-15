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The man in search of the perfect dog

Fox collies are said to be equally at home working a ranch and vibing out in the passenger seat on a long drive. That versatility is part of the reason the breeder claims that fox collies are the perfect pet for today.

BOONVILLE, California – The sign affixed to a sandwich board outside a wine shop in this tiny community was straight to the point: “Puppies inside.”

Joshua Korbel, a 43-year-old sound engineer, liked both wine and puppies. “And so I put the brakes on and pulled over and parked, and then walked into that tasting room,” he said.