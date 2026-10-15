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The man in search of the perfect dog

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Fox collies are said to be equally at home working a ranch and vibing out in the passenger seat on a long drive. That versatility is part of the reason the breeder claims that fox collies are the perfect pet for today.

Fox collies are said to be equally at home working a ranch and vibing out in the passenger seat on a long drive. That versatility is part of the reason the breeder claims that fox collies are the perfect pet for today.

PHOTO: KELSEY MCCLELLAN/NYTIMES

Lauren Markham

  • Andy DuVigneaud is breeding fox collies in Boonville, California, to revive an old McNab strain he calls “the best dog in the world”.
  • He says the dogs can work on ranches, play, travel and relax calmly, unlike many breeds bred for jobs they no longer do.
  • Using DNA testing and careful pairing, he has bred 16 litters and drawn more than 400 enquiries, hoping the dogs will “change the world”.

AI generated

BOONVILLE, California – The sign affixed to a sandwich board outside a wine shop in this tiny community was straight to the point: “Puppies inside.”

Joshua Korbel, a 43-year-old sound engineer, liked both wine and puppies. “And so I put the brakes on and pulled over and parked, and then walked into that tasting room,” he said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.