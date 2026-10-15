The man in search of the perfect dog
Lauren Markham
- Andy DuVigneaud is breeding fox collies in Boonville, California, to revive an old McNab strain he calls “the best dog in the world”.
- He says the dogs can work on ranches, play, travel and relax calmly, unlike many breeds bred for jobs they no longer do.
- Using DNA testing and careful pairing, he has bred 16 litters and drawn more than 400 enquiries, hoping the dogs will “change the world”.
AI generated
BOONVILLE, California – The sign affixed to a sandwich board outside a wine shop in this tiny community was straight to the point: “Puppies inside.”
Joshua Korbel, a 43-year-old sound engineer, liked both wine and puppies. “And so I put the brakes on and pulled over and parked, and then walked into that tasting room,” he said.