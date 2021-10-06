The low-down on CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is a non-surgical procedure that helps get rid of stubborn fat in areas such as under the chin, abdomen, thigh and upper arm.

The treatment, which was invented by Dr Dieter Manstein from Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr Richard Rox Anderson from Harvard Medical School, begins with the application of a pad with cooling gel on the treatment area to protect it from damage.

A machine with suction applicators is then used to cool the skin to just above the freezing point. The cold treatment, which is administered to the skin for 30 minutes to an hour, freezes and destroys the fat cells under the skin.

Dr Samuel Ho, a plastic surgeon at private clinic Allure Plastic Surgery, says that these fat cells are naturally broken down over a few weeks and flushed out of the body.

Dr Benjamin Yim, a medical doctor at IDS Clinic, says CoolSculpting is ideal for those who lead an active lifestyle but still have difficulty shedding a few inches of fat.

According to the CoolSculpting website, the treatment eliminates up to 20 to 25 per cent of treated fat cells for good.

Dr Yim says most patients can see some results with a single session to a body area, while best results are seen about three months after a single treatment.

Each treatment session costs between $400 and $800, depending on the body area treated.

During the procedure, one may experience sensations such as pulling, intense cold, stinging and cramping at the site of treatment. These sensations may subside as the area becomes numb due to the cold temperature, according to the CoolSculpting website.

After the procedure, typical side effects include swelling, bruising, skin sensitivity and numbness. The website also states that a sensation of fullness in the back of the throat may occur after treatment at the chin.

Dr Ho highlights that the risks for a fat freezing procedure like CoolSculpting include cold burns to the skin, pressure blistering of the skin from the suction applicators and paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH).

PAH, he says, is a rare side effect that causes the treatment site to grow larger rather than smaller. "This leads to serious permanent deformity of the area where cryolipolysis (fat freezing) was applied and, although rare, doesn't disappear on its own," he adds.

This is the side effect that former Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista suffered after undergoing seven CoolSculpting treatments from August 2015 to February 2016, according to the lawsuit she filed.

If the deformity remains after six months, the fat will need to be surgically removed through power-assisted liposuction.

Says Dr Yim: "While there may be adverse cases arising from such cosmetic procedures, at the end of the day, after understanding the benefits and risks, patients would have to trust the clinic and the doctor for the treatment plan to achieve the best result."