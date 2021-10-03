The little shop of curios

There are some stores where one's inner auntie can run riot. Yue Hwa Chinese Products in Chinatown is such a place. The Hong Kong retailer bought the conserved building in 1993 and put it through a massive renovation in 2019.

The interior now boasts bright double-storey atriums and a neater, more contemporary layout. The store imports a wide range of goods from east Asia. Here are some choice picks which will warm the cockles of every auntie's bargain-hungry heart.

•This is a new monthly column which sniffs out nifty buys for the inner auntie in everyone.

1. HANFU OUTFITS (FROM $100) AND MI-QI DISNEY COLLECTION BY YI-MING (FROM $429)

Hanfu wear is mostly sold online through Chinese e-commerce websites. But now you can check out a small selection from hanfu company Zhiyuji, founded by CJ7 actress Xu Jiao. Just a note - the outfits are sold in ensemble sets, not separates, but the canny shopper will be able to spot outfits which can be easily mixed and matched with contemporary pieces.

The fashionista will want to look out for Hong Kong label Yi-Ming by former model Grace Choi. There is a series of limited-edition Disney collaborations with surprisingly subtle designs. The cheongsam inspired by Mulan which use floral motifs and an ink painting offer sleek sophistication with nary a mouse ear in sight. The ink painting cape cheongsam is listed as sold out on Yi-Ming's website.

2. LI ZIQI LUO SI FEN ($6.80 A PACK)

Chinese YouTube sensation Li Ziqi made a name for herself making languidly pastoral videos of rural life, cooking up rustic dishes with freshly harvested produce from her bountiful gardens. Her branding now adorns unabashedly urban food offerings, including this luo si fen instant noodle (right). This is just one of the many luo si fen noodles on offer here, including the Liu Quan brand($5), which some devotees regard as the best one.

3. JINGDEZHEN PORTABLE TEA CUP SET WITH CARRIER ($69)

Jingdezhen has been famous for its pottery since the Song dynasty. Yue Hua has a range of cute portable tea cup sets decorated in traditional style with images of peaches and persimmons. Look out for the one which comes in a snazzy red carrier pouch that cushions the fragile ware.

4. CAMEL WATER FLASK ($29 TO $79)

This classic China-made flask is so old-fashioned it is officially retro-hip. The reason why this is so beloved by aunties is because it keeps liquids piping hot, thanks to a glass interior. That also means this will crack easily if dropped. The original flowery red version is the cheapest at $29 and while Camel does not produce this model anymore, Yue Hwa has imported it from the original factory. Camel's flasks now boast updated styles in neutral shades, which are priced higher.

5. PINKTOP ($150 TO $321)

These cute little Smeg lookalikes are not for food but for cosmetics. With prices starting at $150 for a five-litre fridge, this is not just for the tai tai crowd. Those who are serious about keeping their skincare and cosmetic products at an optimal 10 deg C can also choose from a 12-litre ($223) model and a 13-litre ($321) one.

6. SAU TAO SHRIMP-EGG NOODLES ($8 A BUCKET)

Move over Kiki, this is the OG sun-dried noodle. Foodies have been known to lug home this Hong Kong brand in the days before online shopping and, more recently, border closures.

The parent company Sun Shun Fuk produces a wide range of noodles, including instant noodles. But the company's signature product is the traditional series of naturally dried, non-fried noodles it has been making since its founding in 1960.

Never mind the plebeian plastic-bucket packaging. There is a traditional egg noodle and the spinach flavour, but the shrimp-egg is the classic Hong Kong flavour.

7. TEA BAR (FROM $6 PER 100G)

This little corner is a tea drinker's haven.

Pick and choose from a variety of loose leaf teas, from basic tie guan yin and oolong ($6 per 100g) to long jing in different grades. The tea bar is the entry level for exploring teas.

For the aficionado, the shop also stocks the classic pu erh tea cakes in various grades.