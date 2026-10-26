The Kim Kardashian whisperer: Biographer loved by women of Hollywood
Katie Rogers
- Jonathan Van Meter wrote an authorised biography of Kim Kardashian with Anna Wintour’s support. He spent five years interviewing Kardashian and her family.
- The book shows Kardashian as a self-made cultural force. It links her drive to her childhood, her family’s divorce, and the O.J. Simpson trial.
- Van Meter says Kardashian trusted him because he writes with warmth. The book also covers her sex tape, her rise, her divorce from Kanye West, and her changing life.
AI generated
UNITED STATES – Imagine for a second that you are Kim Kardashian and you are approached by someone who wants to write a book about you.
You are wealthy enough to create your own gated kingdom in California. You can reach 343 million Instagram followers – a bigger number than the population of the US – with the tap of a button. You are the star of a reality show on which you have documented multiple divorces, births, businesses and, very crucially, the aftermath of a sex tape that catapulted you to the molten centre of early-aughts celebrity culture.