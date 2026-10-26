The Kim Kardashian whisperer: Biographer loved by women of Hollywood

US TV personality Kim Kardashian on the red carpet for the screening of the movie All’s Fair at the 21st Rome Film Festival in Rome, Italy, on Oct 24.

UNITED STATES – Imagine for a second that you are Kim Kardashian and you are approached by someone who wants to write a book about you.

You are wealthy enough to create your own gated kingdom in California. You can reach 343 million Instagram followers – a bigger number than the population of the US – with the tap of a button. You are the star of a reality show on which you have documented multiple divorces, births, businesses and, very crucially, the aftermath of a sex tape that catapulted you to the molten centre of early-aughts celebrity culture.