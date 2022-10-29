The joy of meeting another Singaporean volunteer at the Ukraine border

SINGAPORE – Meeting another Singaporean on a humanitarian mission brings a sense of warmth, security and a surge of national pride on a chilly day, say Mr Priveen Suraj Santakumar, 34, and Mr Charanjit Singh Walia, 65.

The pair did not know each other before they individually volunteered to serve meals to Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland. They were jointly nominated this year for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, presented in conjunction with UBS, which aims to recognise a Singaporean person or group for making an impact on society.