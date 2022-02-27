With all this excitement going on in the world, you might have missed the controversy going on right now about ikan bilis.
Before I give my report from the front lines of the battle, some background.
With all this excitement going on in the world, you might have missed the controversy going on right now about ikan bilis.
Before I give my report from the front lines of the battle, some background.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 27, 2022, with the headline The ikan bilis - tiny fish, big impact. Subscribe