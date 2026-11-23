Savouring delicious food is not only enjoyable in the moment, but it may also even enhance long-term well-being.

NEW YORK – For most of the year, Paul Rozin, a psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, follows a pescatarian diet. But every once in awhile, including on Thanksgiving, he allows himself to indulge in a few bites of meat he really enjoys, like duck, bacon and crispy turkey skin.

The holidays can offer opportunities, and perhaps permission, to savour some of our most beloved foods. On Thanksgiving, we might delight in the tartness of cranberry sauce or sample four pies at once.