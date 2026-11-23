The benefits of eating purely for pleasure
Alice Callahan
- Eating for pleasure can support health. Studies cited by Paul Rozin and Yann Cornil say enjoyable food can mean smaller portions, better well-being and less guilt.
- Americans often see tasty food as a “health compromise”, but the article says this view may be unhelpful. The US still has higher obesity rates than France, Japan and Belgium.
- Intuitive eating helps people notice hunger and fullness. Dietitians say it can improve mental health, reduce stress and may even lead to healthier diets.
AI generated
NEW YORK – For most of the year, Paul Rozin, a psychology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, follows a pescatarian diet. But every once in awhile, including on Thanksgiving, he allows himself to indulge in a few bites of meat he really enjoys, like duck, bacon and crispy turkey skin.
The holidays can offer opportunities, and perhaps permission, to savour some of our most beloved foods. On Thanksgiving, we might delight in the tartness of cranberry sauce or sample four pies at once.