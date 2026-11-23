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Weaker arrivals from China and Malaysia and growing competition from Vietnam are contributing to another year of tourism decline.

THAILAND – Thailand’s tourism recovery is losing momentum, with foreign arrivals headed for their first back-to-back annual decline outside the Covid-19 pandemic since at least 1995.

Weaker arrivals from China and Malaysia – two of the country’s biggest sources of tourists – along with travel disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict and growing competition from Vietnam, are contributing to the likely second straight decline in 2026.