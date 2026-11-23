Thailand’s tourism comeback slips further out of reach as foreign arrivals dip
- Thailand’s tourism recovery is fading, with arrivals likely to fall for a second year in 2026.
- Revenue is also softer, with international tourism income down about 3% this year, even as spending per visitor rose 1.8%.
- Officials are shifting focus from visitor numbers to higher spending and better services.
AI generated
THAILAND – Thailand’s tourism recovery is losing momentum, with foreign arrivals headed for their first back-to-back annual decline outside the Covid-19 pandemic since at least 1995.
Weaker arrivals from China and Malaysia – two of the country’s biggest sources of tourists – along with travel disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict and growing competition from Vietnam, are contributing to the likely second straight decline in 2026.