Tetsuya Chiba, creator of Japan’s iconic boxing manga Ashita No Joe, dies

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Tetsuya Chiba became the first manga artist to receive the prestigious Order of Culture in 2024.

TOKYO - Tetsuya Chiba, best known as the creator of the classic Japanese boxing manga series Ashita No Joe (Tomorrow’s Joe) whose depiction of postwar Japan resonated with readers, has died, a source familiar with the matter said on Oct 27.

He was 87.

Chiba provided the art for the boxing manga, written by Asao Takamori and later translated into English as Ashita No Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow. The story follows an orphan’s journey into professional boxing.

Born in Tokyo, Chiba moved as a child with his family to Manchuria, now part of north-eastern China, during Japan’s occupation of the region. They returned to Japan following its surrender in World War II.

Chiba, who made his manga debut in 1956, began his career with comics for girls and later shifted to works aimed at boys, becoming popular for his sports-themed manga.

Ashita No Joe was serialised in the Weekly Shonen Magazine from January 1968 and became so popular in Japan that fans attended a mock funeral for the protagonist’s fictional rival.

In 2022, Chiba became one of the first manga artists selected to become a member of the Japan Art Academy, which praised him for his contribution to sports-themed comics.

He became the first manga artist to receive the prestigious Order of Culture in 2024, calling the honour a source of pride as it shone a light on the work of manga creators and helped to elevate the art form to a respected genre.

Other prominent manga artists of his generation included Takao Saito, known for Golgo 13, and Leiji Matsumoto, known for Galaxy Express 999. KYODO NEWS