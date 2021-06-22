Temple of history

A colonnade (top) at the Mortuary Temple of 20th-dynasty pharaoh Ramses III as well as a wall relief (above), both at Medinet Habu on the west bank of the Nile outside Egypt's southern city of Luxor.
A colonnade (above) at the Mortuary Temple of 20th-dynasty pharaoh Ramses III as well as a wall relief, both at Medinet Habu on the west bank of the Nile outside Egypt's southern city of Luxor.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Measuring more than 100m long, the temple's numerous reliefs depict religious and warring scenes.
A colonnade at the Mortuary Temple of 20th-dynasty pharaoh Ramses III as well as a wall relief (above), both at Medinet Habu on the west bank of the Nile outside Egypt's southern city of Luxor.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
It offers plenty of Instagram-worthy spots, such as this stretch of carvings on the temple grounds.
Measuring more than 100m long, the temple's numerous reliefs depict religious and warring scenes. It offers plenty of Instagram-worthy spots (above), such as this stretch of carvings on the temple grounds.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
