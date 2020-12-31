Teigen going sober and sharing less on social media

LOS ANGELES • Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has never been shy about discussing her personal life on social media and her latest revelation is that she is four weeks sober - and counting.

She had shared a comical-yet-sexy video on Instagram on Tuesday of her gyrating in a swimsuit during a family Christmas holiday in Saint Barts.

Teigen said she was "four weeks sober" and added heart and prayer-hand emojis.

The outspoken American, who has two young children with singer John Legend, had previously mentioned her struggles with alcohol.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she told Cosmopolitan magazine in a 2017 interview and said she was taking a break from alcohol at the time.

She went on to say she has a history of alcohol abuse in her family and is a person who "can't just have one drink".

She had considered quitting for good at least a couple of times over the years.

"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober," she said. "But now, I get it. I don't want to be that person. I have to fix myself."

In addition to going sober, she also announced to her legions of followers on Twitter that she is implementing a new year's resolution regarding social media.

"For years I have been consumed by the overwhelming need to explain why I'm doing what I'm doing, why I did why I did. No more," she wrote.

In the past year, she has shared deeply personal stories, such as when she had her breast implants removed in June, as well as the heartbreaking stillbirth of her third child in September.

However, her openness has often been met with toxic online abuse and harassment.