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Teenage fan dies after medical emergency before Stray Kids concert in Argentina

The incident occurred on the first day of K-pop group Stray Kids’ two-night run in Buenos Aires.

SEOUL – A 16-year-old fan of Stray Kids died on Sept 14 after suffering a medical emergency shortly before entering the K-pop group’s concert at their “Straycity” music festival in Argentina, according to media reports.

Emergency personnel at the event venue, San Isidro Racecourse near Buenos Aires, treated the teenage girl before she was taken to San Isidro Central Hospital about 400m away.

Doctors attempted to resuscitate her, but she was later pronounced dead after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest.

A preliminary autopsy found that the girl appeared to have suffered non-traumatic heart failure and likely died of natural causes, reported Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

Samples were also collected for additional forensic testing, with the exact cause of death and circumstances surrounding the medical emergency still under investigation.

Concert promoter DF Entertainment expressed condolences in a statement and said it was in contact with the family and cooperating with the relevant authorities.

“DF Entertainment deeply regrets this tragic loss and extends its sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased,” the promoter said.

Concert promoter DF Entertainment expressed condolences and said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities. PHOTO: RACHANI0G/X

The local authorities said the event was equipped with emergency and medical services required for large-scale performances, including ambulances, first responders, Red Cross personnel, hydration stations and a health plan approved by municipal health officials.

The municipal authorities also said the emergency measures had been inspected to ensure they were properly in place and operational.

The incident occurred on the first day of Stray Kids’ two-night run at the venue in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

News regarding the teenage fan’s death surfaced on Sept 15 as organisers displayed a message in Spanish and English on screens at the venue in memory of the teenager, asking attendees to observe a minute of silence in her memory.

“We were deeply saddened to learn that a fan of the Straycity Festival tragically passed away after experiencing a sudden medical emergency before entering the festival on Sept 14,” read the message in English.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and would like to express our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the fan’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Stray Kids’ performance at the San Isidro Racecourse on Sept 14 and 15 marked the group’s first visit to Argentina.

The group, comprising members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018 and is in the middle of its Latin American festival tour.

The Straycity Festival will next stop at Mexico City on Sept 25 and 26. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK