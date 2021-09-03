Teachers' Day surprise for Republic Polytechnic lecturer

Adjunct lecturer Rick Low's students had not switched on their cameras during their online lessons for 13 weeks throughout the semester.

But they finally showed their faces on the last lesson on Aug 13 - all for an early surprise for Teachers' Day, which is today.

The moment, which was recorded and posted on TikTok, has garnered more than 19,000 views and 870 shares. The video starts off with one of his students at Republic Polytechnic (RP) saying they had planned a surprise for him.

Then, one by one, they switched on their cameras before flashing thank-you signs. Some were handwritten on paper while others were displayed on smartphones and tablets.

Mr Low was visibly touched and said the tribute made him "want to cry". He said he enjoyed teaching the class and thanked the students for a good time. The video ended with a thumbs up from him.

Mr Low, who teaches at RP's School of Hospitality, told The Straits Times that he was surprised when his students suddenly switched on their cameras.

Says the 58-year-old: "Students generally would just say thank you. I was a little overwhelmed when they displayed their thank-you notes. It was a heartwarming and touching gesture."

The classes during the 13 weeks were a mix of in-person lessons and home-based ones.

During home-based learning, students turned on their video cameras when needed, such as when they asked or answered questions.

Mr Low joined RP in 2008 as a senior lecturer, before becoming an adjunct lecturer in 2017. He teaches hotel and hospitality management modules, as well as tourism-related subjects.

He enjoys interacting with students and watching them develop their skills.

"Being able to help shape them to think independently, sharing my knowledge and my past work experience with them makes it a meaningful experience for me," he adds.

Some of his former students also commented on the TikTok video, showering him with praise.

A user named glennis said he was a "fun and friendly lecturer".

Another user, shaqilla, said he was the "sweetest" facilitator during her time in school.

Mr Low says it is a "priceless feeling" when former students approach him on the streets.

"They come up to me and thank me for teaching them, telling me that they had enjoyed lessons and missed attending them. It also makes my day to see them progress in their careers and life."