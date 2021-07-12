For Subscribers
Minor Issues
Teach students to embrace diversity, call out racial bias
Schools are safe places to learn to appreciate differences in race, culture and religion, as well as to discover the similarities that bind
When I was a Geography teacher in a secondary school, I used to organise overseas field trips. I was passionate about these trips as they provide students with a chance to appreciate life and culture in another country and to mix with peers from different backgrounds.
I was disappointed several years ago when a father pulled his son out of a field trip because the teen was supposed to share a room with a student of a different race.