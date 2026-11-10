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Tampines Mall to feature 21 new brands in December after $24m revamp

Among the highlights of the facelift is a new beauty cluster comprising 14 retail brands.

SINGAPORE – Easties looking to do their year-end festive shopping will soon have more options at Tampines Mall, as the shopping centre wraps up a revamp in December .

In a statement by Capitaland, the mall’s management, 21 new brands will feature in the shopping mall following the $ 24 million enhancement, and shoppers can expect a wider range of beauty, fashion, sports, jewellery, dining and lifestyle offerings there.

Among the highlights of the facelift is a new beauty cluster comprising 14 retail brands. These include British skincare brand Elemis, Chinese make-up retailer Judydoll, Dutch home and body cosmetics brand Rituals, as well as luxury brand YSL Beauty.

Also, Sephora had opened a new permanent outlet at Tampines Mall in October, following the closure of its store at neighbouring Tampines 1 in April.

For foodies, the revamp incorporates brands that have moved into the mall earlier in 2026.

For example, Charlie’s Tea, a Guangzhou-born milk tea brand known for using real tea leaves, made its Singapore debut at the mall in October. Casual Italian dining concept Casa Vostra also opened earlier in May.

Meanwhile, sporting good retailer Decathlon – which closed its Click & Collect store at the mall in January – will return in December with a 1,600sqm experience store.

Sports enthusiasts will be able to test selected gear at dedicated zones, alongside services such as basic bicycle maintenance and racket restringing.

Tampines Mall’s general manager Adrian Lai said: “We want the mall to continue serving the diverse needs and preferences of the Tampines community while giving shoppers more to discover and enjoy .”

First opened in 1995, the eight-storey mall houses more than 160 stores. The asset enhancement project began in September 2025.

The revamp reflects a broader trend of mall refreshes across Singapore, including neighbouring Tampines 1’s $38 million makeover led by Frasers Centrepoint Trust in 2024.