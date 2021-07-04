Take off and fly

A base-jumper near the exit point on the top of Monte Brento (left) near Trento, northern Italy. Located near Lake Garda, Monte Brento is one of the best-known base-jumping cliffs in the world and attracts enthusiasts such as Italy's base-jumper Maur
Located near Lake Garda, Monte Brento is one of the best-known base-jumping cliffs in the world and attracts enthusiasts such as Italy's base-jumper Maurizio Di Palma. It has a wall measuring more than 1,000m high - completely overhanging in the first 400m - as well as a large landing area.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A base-jumper near the exit point on the top of Monte Brento (left) near Trento, northern Italy. Located near Lake Garda, Monte Brento is one of the best-known base-jumping cliffs in the world and attracts enthusiasts such as Italy's base-jumper Maur
A base-jumper near the exit point on the top of Monte Brento (above) near Trento, northern Italy. Located near Lake Garda, Monte Brento is one of the best-known base-jumping cliffs in the world and attracts enthusiasts such as Italy's base-jumper Maurizio Di Palma. It has a wall measuring more than 1,000m high - completely overhanging in the first 400m - as well as a large landing area.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A base-jumper near the exit point on the top of Monte Brento (left) near Trento, northern Italy. Located near Lake Garda, Monte Brento is one of the best-known base-jumping cliffs in the world and attracts enthusiasts such as Italy's base-jumper Maur
Located near Lake Garda, Monte Brento is one of the best-known base-jumping cliffs in the world and attracts enthusiasts such as Italy's base-jumper Maurizio Di Palma (above). It has a wall measuring more than 1,000m high - completely overhanging in the first 400m - as well as a large landing area.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 04, 2021, with the headline 'Take off and fly'. Subscribe
Topics: 