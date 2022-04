Tree-inspired works - including paintings Arbre Rouge (Red Tree) by French artist Seraphine de Senlis (top) and Daphne by French artist Vincent Bioules (left above); installation Foret Courbe by French artist Eva Jospin (left); and photograph SNM-005,6,7,8,9,10v Gyenongju by Korean photographer Bae Bien-u (above) - at the exhibition, You Are A Tree. Held at Les Franciscaines museum in Deauville, north-western France, the exhibition explores trees' relationships to man in more than 70 works. The show ends next month.