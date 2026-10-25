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Taiwanese show host Jacky Wu ‘loves’ Singapore, used to own a house in Ang Mo Kio

Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu at the launch of THE OOOOONE, a venue in Queen Street, which offers concert-style music performances and dining, on Oct 24.

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese variety show host Jacky Wu described Singapore as his “hometown” at the launch of a new live music club on Saturday, Oct 24, disclosing that he once owned a house in Ang Mo Kio.

“Singapore (is) just like my hometown …. I love Singapore,” the veteran host, singer and businessman told local reporters in Mandarin, with a smattering of English.

At a group interview inside the club, h e cited the local food and friendly Singaporeans as part of the Republic’s appeal. The 64-year-old joked that he even liked “your air pollution”, a reference to the haze from neighbouring Indonesia that has descended on Singapore in recent weeks.

The co-host of Taiwanese variety game show Mr Player (2014 to present) added: “I used to have a big house at Ang Mo Kio.”

That was 23 years ago and he sold the property because “nobody was living there”, he said.

“My house in Taipei is even bigger,” he said, adding that his property near Taipei 101, Taiwan’s highest skyscraper, located in its capital city, has a recording studio, cinema room and dance hall.

Wu is no stranger to Singapore. On Oct 24, he was a guest artiste at the official opening of THE OOOOONE Livehouse in Queen Street, which combines concert-quality live performances with dining. Taiwanese show business honcho Ju Pao, a longtime collaborator of Mandopop megastar Jay Chou’s, curates the singers and shows at THE OOOOONE.

Wu is performing here at his own solo concert on Oct 25, 8pm, at a cinema hall at GV Grand in Great World shopping mall .

Wu, who runs wellness and lifestyle brand Bonjour Perfect, will be singing, hosting games, interacting with fans at a question-and-answer session, and talking about quantum water and other wellness products at his show, Jacky Wu Super Livestream Show 2026.

He made a surprise appearance at a pasar malam (night market) in Clementi on July 20, drawing a crowd of onlookers. He hosted a fan meet-and-greet and performed Taiwanese singer Chen Lei’s classic Hokkien song, Hua Hee Tio Ho (Just Be Happy, 1994).

Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu at the launch of THE OOOOONE, a venue in Queen Street, which offers concert-style music performances and dining, on Oct 24. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Despite his creative endeavours, Wu declared on Saturday that he has retired.

“I have already retired from entertainment….. The era is simply not suited for being a celebrity. Even when you do nothing wrong, you are constantly attacked. How can anyone endure being an entertainer in Taiwan?” he said.

His view is that people are judged through the lens of their perceived support for Taiwan’s Blue, Green or White political factions, which have different attitudes towards cross-strait relations with mainland China. “If you lean even slightly one way, you’re finished.” he said.

Wu has previously spoken about retiring, as far back as 2009.

Fourth act

Wearing sunglasses atop a red cap, and in an all-black shorts, vest and shirt ensemble, Wu said he is focusing on his businesses in the “fourth quarter” of life, a term taken from basketball, where games are often won or lost in the last stages of play.

He has been running businesses, in areas like music, dining and health products, for more than 20 years.

Citing entrepreneurship awards that he won in 2026 and 2025 at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Taiwan, Wu said: “This award means more to me than a Golden Bell Award. As an entertainer, receiving an award like this is exceptionally rare and I’ve won it two years in a row.”

The Golden Bell Awards , an accolade Wu has won several times, is an annual Taiwanese award ceremony that honours achievements in television and radio production.

Taiwanese variety show host Jacky Wu says he’s still single. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

On July 18, he shocked fans when he confirmed publicly for the first time that he and wife Chang Wei-wei had been divorced for 12 years.

He revealed this at his concert in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands. The former couple have three daughters and a son. Eldest daughter Sandy, 36, followed in Wu’s footsteps as a television host, while his son Ricky, 28, is a singer.

Asked if romance is on the cards for him, Wu said he is single.

He quipped: “No need to search; when fate arrives, it arrives. I’m always working so I have no time to date. Mostly, I’m the one being liked. If I were a woman, I’d want to have Jacky Wu’s babies, too!”