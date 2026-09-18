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Sympathy for Nash the golden retriever in San Diego who seemed to greet an intruder

Security cameras in San Diego captured a home owner’s dog holding a plush toy in his mouth while greeting an intruder.

SAN DIEGO – So much for guarding the castle.

When an intruder broke into Dante Rowley’s home in San Diego in September, home-security cameras captured his golden retriever Nash hiding and panting under the dining room table.