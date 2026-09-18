Sympathy for Nash the golden retriever in San Diego who seemed to greet an intruder
Michael Levenson
- Nash, a golden retriever in San Diego, greeted an intruder with a wagging tail and toy, showing friendliness rather than guarding behaviour.
- Experts differ: some see Nash as a social, friendly dog; others suggest his behaviour indicates stress and anxiety.
- The intruder was arrested; Nash and other pets were unharmed, highlighting that a dog's breed does not solely determine guarding instincts.
AI generated
SAN DIEGO – So much for guarding the castle.
When an intruder broke into Dante Rowley’s home in San Diego in September, home-security cameras captured his golden retriever Nash hiding and panting under the dining room table.