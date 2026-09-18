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Sympathy for Nash the golden retriever in San Diego who seemed to greet an intruder

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Security cameras in San Diego captured a homeowner’s dog holding a plush toy in his mouth while greeting an intruder.

Security cameras in San Diego captured a home owner’s dog holding a plush toy in his mouth while greeting an intruder.

PHOTO: DANTEROWLEY/INSTAGRAM

Michael Levenson

  • Nash, a golden retriever in San Diego, greeted an intruder with a wagging tail and toy, showing friendliness rather than guarding behaviour.
  • Experts differ: some see Nash as a social, friendly dog; others suggest his behaviour indicates stress and anxiety.
  • The intruder was arrested; Nash and other pets were unharmed, highlighting that a dog's breed does not solely determine guarding instincts.

AI generated

SAN DIEGO – So much for guarding the castle.

When an intruder broke into Dante Rowley’s home in San Diego in September, home-security cameras captured his golden retriever Nash hiding and panting under the dining room table.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.