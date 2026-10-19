Syed Saddiq ‘privileged’ to call Bella Astillah his wife, slams incompatibility claims

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Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has come to the defence of his wife, singer-actress Bella Astillah, amid criticism from naysayers claiming the couple are incompatible.

In his speech at their Oct 18 wedding reception in Kuala Lumpur, Syed Saddiq, 33, said he wanted to stand up for Bella, 32, highlighting her qualities as both a mother and a wife.

“I want to defend my wife. Some people may not know this, but Bella began competing in the Bintang Kecil RTM competition when she was just five years old. Through her talent and stellar performances, she managed to bring her family from Sabah to KL when she was only seven,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said that while he was still playing with his schoolmates at the age of seven, Bella was already hustling to support her family.

The former youth and sports minister added that while he had received excellent opportunities to pursue higher education, Bella had already taken on the responsibilities of motherhood, raising her two children Mohamed Ayden Adrean, nine, and Ara Adreanna, six.

“If we want to talk about incompatibility, I am the one who does not deserve Bella. She is the ultimate green forest and the ultimate mother. I am privileged to call her my wonderful wife,” he said.

In a group interview joined by StarLifestyle after the reception, Bella said she was relieved that there was someone who loved her enough to “save” her.

“I have never asked my husband to issue a statement because (criticisms) are normal for me as a celebrity. Whatever I do will be watched.

“But when he gave that speech in front of 3,000 guests, I was very moved. I understood that he really did not want me to feel sad,” she said.

Hearing his wife’s answer, Syed Saddiq added that he was not the one who saved Bella’s life. Instead, she saved her own life.

“Bella saved herself. She is a strong and independent person. Even without me, she managed to make her two children happy and give them the best education. I am just the complement to her life,” he said.

Bella and Syed Saddiq got engaged on March 28 and tied the knot on Oct 10 at Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur.

The couple will host two receptions themed “Kenduri Rakyat” (community feast in Malay), which will be open to the public, in Muar, Johor, on Oct 25 and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Oct 31. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK