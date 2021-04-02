Swop and save

The fashion industry is responsible for up to a tenth of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations' environment programme. Singapore alone produced 168,000 tonnes of textile and leather waste in 2019, according to the authorities - the weight of more than 400 Boeing 747 planes. While second-hand shops are not as popular in Asia as in the West - in part because many believe used clothes from strangers could bring bad luck or are unhygienic - the founders of such shops believe attitudes are changing, driven by rising environmental awareness and a wave of trendy new thrift shops marketing their goods on social media.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE