Sweet treats with CDC vouchers

You can now collect your Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, which can be used at more than 16,000 heartland merchants and hawkers.

From Instagram-worthy cakes to traditional goodies, here are eight ways to satisfy your sweet tooth with the vouchers.

1 Savour warm bakes at Puffs and Peaks Bakery

Where: 03-03 Tampines Central Community Complex, 866A Tampines Street 83

Open: 10.30am to 5pm or until sold out (Thursdays to Sundays), closed Mondays to Wednesdays

Info: www.puffsandpeaks.com

What started as an Instagram page to document experimental bakes grew into a neighbourhood bakery-cafe.

Handmade with natural ingredients, its goods range from gluten-free brownie bars ($4.50 each) to filled doughnuts with unusual flavours such as sour cream and chives ($3.80 each).

Says Ms Ong Jing Ting, 25, who runs the business with her mother: "We both had a lot of chemistry and fun and, naturally, we decided to take a leap of faith to start a bakery together."

2 Treat yourself to premium chocolate from Choc A Bloc

Where: 01-179, 86 Bedok North Street 4

Open: 11am to 9pm daily

Info: www.chocabloc.com.sg/en_SG

For chocolate lovers, Choc A Bloc's signature chocolate cake - named Mom's Choco Fudge - is a must-try. Prices start at $45.

The store also offers other cakes, cookie bags, biscotti and shortbread, with flavours such as lychee longan and sweet potato.

3 Enjoy frozen desserts at Milk & Honey Gelato

Where: 01-179, 86 Bedok North Street 4

Open: 1pm to midnight (Mondays to Thursdays), noon to 1am (Fridays and Saturdays), noon to midnight (Sundays)

Info: milkandhoneygelato.com.sg

Grab a late-night scoop of gelato, paired with crispy waffles or peanut butter chip brownies. Premium flavours start at $4.50 and connoisseur flavours start at $5.

4 Try unique drinks at Tea Dough

Where: 01-04B Pioneer Mall, 638 Jurong West Street 61

Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily

Info: www.facebook.com/teadoughsg

Founded by a former air stewardess who would spend her layovers trying out different types of bubble tea, this store offers unique beverages for takeaway, with prices ranging from $2.50 to $6.

The drinks, which have flavours such as black tea and blackforest, come with toppings like handmade pearls and jellies. The flavours of these toppings change weekly.

5 Indulge in traditional goodies at Lee Guan Cake Shop

Where: 01-60, 42 Chai Chee Street

Open: Noon to 6pm (Mondays to Saturdays), call 6289-2661 for Sunday opening hours

Info: www.facebook.com/leeguanmakers

This bakery - which was established in 1979 - sells traditional goodies such as sweet and salty tau sar piah. Its special online bundle, which includes six pastries, goes for $18.

6 Get a taste of artisanal breads at Bakery Brera and Fine Foods

Where: 01-05, 8 Empress Road

Open: 7.30am to 6pm or until sold out (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 7.30am to 4pm or until sold out (Sundays and Mondays)

Info: bakerybrera.com

This bakery works with schools and institutions to offer attachment programmes to students with special needs.

A Ferrero Rocher cruffin is priced at $5, while a Kouign-Amann, a sweet Breton cake similar to a denser croissant, goes for $4.80.

7 Get personalised bakes with Piece of Cake

Where: 01-420, Block 505B Bishan Street 11

Open: 9am to 7pm daily

Info: www.facebook.com/takeabakesingapore

This halal-certified bakery offers customisable cakes for self-collection and delivery. Baked with reduced sugar, the cakes - with themes ranging from Pop It fidget toys to mahjong tiles - are suitable for all ages.

A 300g mini cake starts at $28.90, while a 500g regular cake starts at $42.90.

8 Enjoy gelato and coffee at Beans & Cream

Where: 01-260, 347 Bukit Batok Street 34

Open: 12.30 to 9.30pm (weekdays), noon to 9.30pm (weekends)

Info: www.facebook.com/beansncreamsg

Get gelato, coffee and waffles at this cafe that has been operating for more than eight years. Standard scoops are $3.30 a cup and premium flavours are $4.10 a cup.

•For the full list of places that accept CDC vouchers, go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/cdcvouchersmerchants