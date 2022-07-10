Super supper

Supper gatherings are back.

During the thick of the pandemic, many late-night eateries cut their opening hours to observe Covid-19 curfews and in response to flagging demand for midnight dining.

But night owls can now rejoice. Here are nine spots that are open until as late as 5am, with one Indian food chain running 24/7. They offer a variety of food from hearty bowls of pasta to quick bites like lok lok and dimsum.

1 Ameen Makan House

4 Cheong Chin Nam Road, open: noon to 4am, last online order at 2.45am, go to www.ameenmakanhouse.com

Cannot decide what to satisfy your late-night craving with? Take your pick from Thai, Indian and Western food at Ameen Makan House, a halal-certified eatery.

Within walking distance of Beauty World MRT station, the eatery serves quality dishes at affordable prices, such as grilled lamb ($12.80) and pepperoni pizza ($9.80).

Manager Helmi Ishak, 34, says they started partnering delivery companies like Deliveroo during the pandemic, when their sales plunged by around 60 per cent.

2 Chong Pang Nasi Lemak

447 Sembawang Road, open: 5pm to 5am daily, go to www.facebook.com/chongpangnasilemak

You are at risk of over-ordering at this popular dinner and supper haunt, which has humble beginnings in Chong Pang village in Sembawang. It serves a hearty plate of rice or bee hoon with dishes. You will be spoilt for choice - from crispy chicken wings to tasty curry vegetables to crunchy ikan bilis fried in sweet sauce.

A plate of bee hoon with one meat and two vegetables costs around $4.50, while one with two meat dishes and a vegetable sets you back around $5.

3 BBQ Box

Six outlets, including 01-10 and 02-03, Block C Clarke Quay, 3C River Valley Road, open: various opening hours, go to www.facebook.com/BBQBoxSG

This restaurant serves a variety of grilled skewers, from meats like chicken to fish to vegetables. Customers can also buy frozen skewers to prepare at home. Prices range from $1 to $6 a skewer.

4 Wan Wan Thai Cafe

127A Bencoolen Street, open: 12.30pm to 3am daily, go to www.facebook.com/wanwanthaicafe

From ice cream and waffles to shibuya toast, this cafe offers a wide selection of Thai desserts. Prices for regular toasts start at $2.50, while bingsu bowls are around $10.

The cafe, well-adorned with flora, has stark white brick walls and marble tables that serve as attractive backdrops for Insta-worthy snaps.

5 Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant

183 Jalan Besar, open: 9am to 3pm and 6pm to 4am (Mondays and Wednesdays to Fridays), 9am to 4pm and 6pm to 4am (weekends), closed on Tuesdays, go to www.sweechoon.com

This 60-year-old home-grown dimsum restaurant now has three other express outlets, but nothing beats the atmosphere of dining at its main branch, which occupies six connecting shophouse units and operates until 4am.

The restaurant, which was heavily hit by pandemic restrictions, has clinched awards such as Trip.com's Best of Dim Sum Singapore 2017 and is a popular supper spot among Singaporeans for its handmade dimsum.

During the circuit breaker, the restaurant saw a 30 per cent dip in sales. To minimise losses from dine-in sales, it turned to online sales and enhanced its food delivery services.

Customers can also order hot ready-to-eat meals or frozen dimsum online.

6 Dai Lou

01-0R Marina Country Club, 11 Northshore Drive, open: noon to 2am daily, lok lok available from 10.30pm, last order at 1.30am, go to www.facebook.com/DaiLouZichar

The name of this alfresco joint means "big boss" in Cantonese.

For supper, diners usually go for the lok lok. The eatery offers more than 40 types of skewers (from $1 each), including king abalone mushroom and vegetarian mock goose.

Pair them with six condiments, ranging from feisty belacan chilli sauce to savoury salted egg sauce.

Apart from the food, co-founder William Ang, 25, says one selling point of the eatery, which overlooks the Punggol Marina Waterway and enjoys a constant sea breeze, is the ambience.

7 Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice

229 Jalan Besar, tel: 9826-1464, open: 11am to 2.30am daily

As customers enjoy their rice and meat chops doused in curry, they hear in the background the clanging of scissor blades. Here, they are told to pile their plates, to create a mountain of anything from fried chicken to bean sprouts with tofu - all drenched in generous lashings of curry.

A plate of rice with three ingredients costs around $5.

Mr Lee Kia Min, 63, who runs the family business, says the shop does not skimp on using good ingredients.

8 Srisun Express

Four outlets, including 56 Serangoon Garden Way, open: 24 hours daily, go to www.srisunexpress.com.sg

This 24-hour Indian eatery, which has four outlets, prides itself on having a loyal customer base of all ages and backgrounds.

Its menu includes North and South Indian, Malaysian, Western and local fare.

Among the late-night crowd favourites are dishes like maggi goreng ($5.50) and ayam penyet ($7.50).

Srisun Express also rolls out 54 types of prata, including sweet-smelling honeymoon prata and fragrant coin prata. Prices range from $4 to $6.

9 Good Bites and Citrus by the Pool

03-01 Bishan Sport Centre, 5 Bishan Street 14, open: 11am to 5am daily, last order at 4am, go to www.goodbites.com.sg; and 03-03A Woodlands Swimming Complex, 3 Woodlands Street 13, open: 11am to 5am daily, last order at 4am, go to citrusbythepool.com

Visitors to Bishan Sport Centre and Woodlands Swimming Complex will often catch fragrant whiffs. They come from halal-certified cafes Good Bites and Citrus by the Pool, which offer home-style fare that marry Western and Asian cuisines, from burgers and pasta to croffles (croissant waffles) and lava cakes.

Try the sweet and savoury Fried Chicken and Waffle combo ($17, above), a breakfast and dinner mash-up.

Decorated with "Good Vibes Only" neon signs, the cafes offer the perfect atmosphere for a late-night chill-out.