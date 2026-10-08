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Sunflowers, sea and soul: Golden floral display at Gardens by the Bay shines light on Portugal

SINGAPORE/PORTUGAL - Inside the Flower Dome, golden sunflowers frame a 12 m miniature of Alfama, a hillside enclave of vivid facades in Lisbon.

Wanderers at Gardens by the Bay can even step into this sweet vignette of Portugal, lingering at lace-fringed windows to check out an Instagram-gorgeous sea of sunflowers, from prominent to pint-sized.

This imaginative streetscape under the glass dome is the showpiece of Sunflower Surprise: Garden by the Ocean, a botanical display of 5,000 sun-chasing blooms, including supersized varieties that tower at 1.8m.

The sunflower concept is inspired: Summery sunflowers evoke the incomparable Mediterranean light that plays on Portugal’s whitewashed architecture. The radiant petals also embody the seafaring nation’s warm, resilient identity.

Portugal is shaped by exploration across oceans and harmony with nature; it is loved for its sun-saturated coasts and abundant seafood. These stories and sensory experiences emerge at Sunflower Surprise, a month-long immersive showcase that runs from Oct 9 till Nov 9.

The display also celebrates 45 years of diplomatic harmony between small, global, maritime nations Portugal and Singapore.

Singapore: Radiant sunflower garden

As soulful fado music wafts in the Flower Dome, journey through hillside Alfama, then explore Portugal’s seafaring epic through the recreation of the Farol de Belem lighthouse – a sentinel that symbolises great voyages to Europe, Africa and Asia.

The Farol de Belem lighthouse symbolises Portugal’s great voyages to Europe, Africa and Asia. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Look up at the sail of a scaled-down Portuguese carrack, a beast-of-burden vessel that charted oceanic trade routes during the Age of Exploration, when Portugal was a superpower discovering new worlds 500 years ago.

Explore Portugal’s seafaring epic through a little replica of the carrack, which charted oceanic trade routes during the Age of Exploration, when Portugal was a superpower discovering new worlds 500 years ago. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Moving inland, the horizon shifts from majestic oceans to sublime, slow-rhythmed Alentejo region in the sunny south. The show captures the agricultural worlds of olive groves, vineyards and cork forests.

Look for the artisanal assemblage of rustic olive and wine presses – and earthy cork bark. Hidden among these ancestral icons are outdoor dining tables that suggest the Portuguese enjoyment of life, even after a long day of farming.

Whimsical hand-painted ceramic sardines, each one different and all evoking Portugal’s maritime story, are suspended in a fishing net above sunflowers and striped houses. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Also, pause under a shoal of whimsical ceramic sardines suspended in a fishing net strung between striped houses. Each finny swimmer is an original design from the Portuguese ceramics house Bordallo Pinheiro, whether it is hand-painted with lighthouse motifs or fashioned like a minute whale.

Bringing the elements together is a living tapestry of sunflowers across 20 distinct varieties.

These blooms are more than a generic tide of optimistic yellow. They come in diverse waves of botanical forms, sizes and personalities: This multi-faceted character of the Helianthus floral family reflects Portugal’s abundance as a cultural mosaic and destination.

The Helianthus White Nite is dressed in very pale yellow to creamy petals, and appears like a softer version of the classic golden sunflower. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Among the specials is the Helianthus White Nite, a cultivar of very pale yellow to creamy petals that is a softer version of the golden sunflower.

For a brilliant contrast, the multi-branching Helianthus Sunfinity Red has golden-yellow petals highlighted by a bold, reddish-burgundy ring around a dark centre.

The more classic shades of Iberian yellow are equally represented. For instance, the branching Helianthus Sun holds aloft flurries of multiple golden-yellow blooms.

For pure charm, look out for the adorably named Helianthus Smiley Gold. This smaller variety is sunshine on short stems.

Instrumental fado music plays softly in the Flower Dome. Traditional, wistful fado performances form the soundtrack of historic neighbourhoods in Lisbon. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Mihkaail Ng, director of conservatory operations, who oversees Flower Dome, says the sunflower concept was chosen because the sun is so defining of Portugal’s character: from whitewashed buildings to sun-reliant crops like olives, grapes and lemons. There is so much sun even inside buildings, he marvels.

In Portugal where everything is adapted to the sun, sunflowers like the Helianthus Lemonade exemplify this. They seem to radiate heat, joy and warmth. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

“Everything is adapted around the sun. And no flower exemplifies the sun better than the sunflower,” he remarks. “It almost feels like the sunflower is radiating heat, joy and warmth when you look at it.”

To sculpt the gardenscape, the horticultural team at Gardens by the Bay grew 1,500 sunflowers from seeds, managing them inhouse over six months so they would peak precisely for the display.

“Some varieties require longer day lengths to produce taller plants and larger flowers, so the research team uses night-interruption lighting in the glasshouse to mimic longer days beyond Singapore’s roughly 12 hours of daylight,” Gardens by the Bay says in a media note.

In this light, the Flower Dome’s indoor sunflower expanse has unfurled with dynamic, show-worthy heights, layers and dimensions.

Portugal: Journey of inspiration

Before designing floral wonderlands at Gardens by the Bay, its teams routinely travel to the geographical founts of inspiration. To distil the spirit of Sunflower Surprise, The Straits Times joined an experiential journey to Portugal in September.

The sense of harmony with nature that anchors much of Portugal is alive across the southern plains of Alentejo, a region of rugged horizons and agricultural bounty just a two-hour drive from Lisbon. Urbanites in the capital dream of planting a weekend home in this heartland to slow down to its meditative rhythm.

Sao Lourenco do Barrocal is a family-owned luxury sanctuary and working farm set within the Alentejo countryside. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

This restfulness is captured at Sao Lourenco do Barrocal, a design-forward luxury sanctuary and family-run farm. Here, feral horses wander meadows where wild herbs sprout unhindered, and galaxies shimmer in the night sky.

A botanical walk through the estate with Nuno Guegues, a resident biologist and ornithologist, reveals nature unbound.

He points out endemic, drought-resistant carob trees – whose seeds gave birth to the word “carat” because ancient traders relied on their seemingly uniform weight to measure gold – and massive holm oaks. “Their roasted acorns taste better than chestnuts,” he says, and we promptly imagine a bite.

In Guegues’ eyes, modern cultivated crops have become “spoilt brats”. The true magic, he figures, lies in the wild undergrowth. Here, toxic oleanders that once stopped Napoleon’s marching men, according to local lore, grow alongside sweet, fragrant fennel that aids digestion.

We are as enthused as our guide when he plucks wild Iberian pears that taste woody and astringent fresh but cook into rich, velvety jams. He crushes laurel for a whiff of sweet-savoury notes, and invites us to sample pennyroyal, a sharp mint-relative that the estate uses to brew a crisp, blond craft beer.

This ethos of natural balance deepens at Herdade do Esporao, one of Portugal’s premier organic olive oil and wine producers. Esporao relies entirely on the intricate alchemy of nature rather than chemicals.

Rosemary and fruit trees are planted to host armies of ladybugs that devour a hundred pests a day, while custom nests house bats that dispatch nocturnal insects.

“We are 100 per cent organic, with the help of nature,” says Mariana Jesus, our Esporao guide.

Inside Esporao’s modern mill, the journey from olive harvest to bottle is a race against oxidation. The small Galega olive – cultivated in this soil for three millenia – is among the varieties brushed gently from the branches by hand rather than shaken with machinery.

Within an hour of arrival, the olives undergo “cold extraction” to keep their peak freshness. Ground whole to capture their dense antioxidants, the golden liquid is spun free from water in a decanting cycle.

Tasting olive oil is a sensory ritual in southern Portugal’s Herdade do Esporao, a leading producer of organic wine and olive oil. Mariana Jesus, an Esporao guide, describes tasting notes such as green apple and tomato leaf. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Tasting the oil is a sensory ritual for us. We sip three varieties from dark blue glasses that conceal the colour – a visual detail that experts know is irrelevant to quality.

A single-variety Galega evokes soft, delicate notes of green apple and banana, making it an ideal companion for light fish. In contrast, the spicier blends exude the sharp aroma of tomato leaf and fresh basil, great to finish a robust plate of bacalhau or salted cod.

As we leave, I admire Esporao’s ode to the slow life. On a wooden display is a piece of prose that crystallises Alentejo’s way of life: “Slow is smart. Slow is a skill. Slow is progress.

“So if you’re in a hurry, drink wine slowly. Drink life slowly.”

The natural bounty here sets the stage for the Alentejo table at the modest Taberna Gato Preto. Here, food is an emotive narrative of place and resourcefulness. The traditional lunch includes sheep’s cheese from local villages paired with pumpkin jam, and tender pork cheeks slow-braised in red wine.

Memorably, the meal concludes with doce de vinagre, an ingenious dessert born of historic poverty where sharp vinegar curdles milk into a sweet, cold delicacy with the grainy texture of semolina.

Seniors performing Cante Alentejano, a traditional polyphonic singing style recognised by Unesco. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

A Cante Alentejano performer of the traditional polyphonic singing style, garbed in a pleated white shirt paired with earth-brown vest and coat. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The soul of Alentejo reveals itself afresh in music. After getting really lost in a maze of alleys, looking for a hidden men’s singing club, we find the Grupo Coral de Reguengos de Monsaraz. Up a retro marble staircase, in a room festooned with memorabilia and balconies, they perform Cante Alentejano – a traditional polyphonic singing style recognised by Unesco.

This is a group of around 30 local men ranging from ages 23 to 74. That day, retired engineers, policemen, entrepreneurs and architects show up, garbed in customary pleated shirts, suspenders, and brown vests.

Their singing is at once melodious and macho, travelling from poignant solos to roaring harmonies. They sing from memory of love, land and longing. We are enchanted by this private, timeless performance expressive of a people who have mastered survival, celebration, and full devotion to their roots.

Our journey circles back to Lisbon, where a masterclass in pasteis de nata awaits. At confectioner Nat’elier, we bake the caramelised Portuguese egg tart. This has a more papery pastry and a softer, blistered custard than the British-influenced Macau version or the beloved Cantonese dim sum variety.

Later, the audacity of the nation’s epic voyages into the unknown surges within the Maritime Museum. This is a vault of high ambition and far frontiers, echoed in the rare world maps, ship relics and Arabic-origin brass astrolabes – the GPS of the 16th century that Portuguese navigators adapted to measure the sun’s angle when the familiar Northern Hemisphere stars failed them south of the equator.

Alfama, with its labyrinths and vivid facades, is alluring by day and night. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

In Lisbon, too, we step into the past-present in ancient, labyrinthine Alfama and the adjacent, deeply multicultural Moorish quarter of Mouraria.

These old-world precincts buzz with unfiltered street life. Laundry hangs between sun-washed walls, seniors sit in tiny plazas, and the string-plucked strains of fado drift out of local taverns at twilight. Every corner here is a vertical dance of stone steps, colourful facades, and tiered paths.

Ultimately, stepping back inside the cooled conservatory of the Flower Dome after exploring its real-world Portuguese inspiration is like walking inside stories of global adventure and humble origins, superpower days and seasonal survival – all illuminated by radiant, resilient sunflowers.

* The writer and executive photo-journalist Kelvin Chng were hosted by Gardens by the Bay, Embassy of Portugal to Singapore and Turismo de Portugal.

* Sunflower Surprise: Garden by the Ocean is presented in partnership with the Embassy of Portugal in Singapore and supported by Turismo de Portugal and AICEP – Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency. The floral display commemorates 45 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Portugal.

Book It/Sunflower Surprise: Garden by the Ocean

Where: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: Oct 9 to Nov 9; 9am to 9pm daily

Admission: From $8 for residents

Info: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/sunflower

Experience Portugal

On Oct 10, visitors can experience Portuguese flavours, films, poetry and dance in the Flower Field Hall adjacent to the floral display. Indulge in sweet treats like pasteis de nata (egg custard tarts), wine and canned goods, for instance. The free programme also includes poetry readings in Portuguese and English, and family-friendly workshops.

Win flights to Portugal

Stand a chance to win a pair of economy-class return tickets from Singapore to Portugal with official airline partner Turkish Airlines, when you visit Sunflower Surprise. Look for two contest boards in Flower Dome, scan the QR code on each board, and answer both questions.