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Suica’s new purple mascot needs a name, and anyone can submit it by Dec 15

The Suica mascot’s name will not be decided by a public vote, but chosen by JR East based on its meaning and how well it represents the new character.

SINGAPORE – East Japan Railway (JR East) has opened a public call to name Suica’s new purple rabbit mascot, with submissions open until Dec 15 . The character replaces the beloved penguin in April 2027.

Participants can visit JR East’s official naming campaign website at www.jreast.co.jp/suica-new-character-vote to submit a suggested name, its meaning and the personality and interests the character might have .

However, the mascot’s name will not be decided by a public popularity vote. JR East said it will decide on the final name based on its meaning and how well it represents the new Suica character.

JR East announced on Nov 18 that the rabbit character would succeed Suica’s penguin mascot, which has represented the smart card used for public transport and shopping since its launch in 2001.

The naming campaign is open to all, and those who submit an entry will receive one of three digital wallpapers featuring the new purple rabbit mascot.

On social media, users have commented their suggestions , with many making puns on the Japanese word for rabbit.

One user suggested “murasagi”, combining the Japanese words for murasaki, meaning “purple” and usagi, meaning “rabbit”.

Another user suggested “bunnywise”, saying the character looked “like the bunny version of Pennywise” – the fictional clown character from Stephen King’s horror novel, IT.

The rabbit mascot beat two other candidates – a squirrel and an orange creature carrying a mole in a cross-body bag – by collecting 860,000 of 1.66 million public votes.

When Suica’s new mascot was first revealed, many took to social media to lament the loss of the iconic penguin mascot, with some saying the squirrel would have been a better replacement.

Many commenters called the rebranding unnecessary and described the purple rabbit as creepy .

One commenter said “the rabbit could establish a good brand for itself (as) it blew up on Japanese social media during the voting campaign with a lot of funny horror-themed memes”.

However, the commenter hoped that Suica’s iconic green, black and white colour scheme would remain unchanged despite the introduction of the purple mascot.