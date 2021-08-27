Stylish new cafes, buzzy bars and luxury skincare stores – this familiar mall is set to be your new hangout spot

Enjoying a leisurely cup of coffee by yourself as you people watch at a bustling cafe. Toasting to the end of a week with your friends over happy hour drinks. Window shopping to decompress after a stressful day at work.

These were activities that, up till recently, many of us took for granted – until new restrictions and renewed work-from-home arrangements forced us to change the way we dine and shop. Now, as Singapore cautiously reopens, every opportunity to enjoy even something as mundane as a midweek beer feels like one to be savoured.

At Raffles City, a slew of new brands is primed to welcome back diners and shoppers, and ready to help you make the most out of every moment that you spend away from home and the office. For the foodies, new cafes, restaurants and bars will vie for your attention; while beauty junkies will love shopping for new-to-market skincare products and brands.

From heartwarming soups to brunch food and cocktails



The Providore at Raffles City is the perfect spot for relaxing brunches and people watching. PHOTO: THE PROVIDORE



If you love to while away an afternoon at a cafe over a good book or flowing conversations, then The Providore at Raffles City (#01-22A) is a must-visit. The effortlessly stylish cafe has long been a favourite among those who enjoy slow weekends, and its latest part-alfresco concept, light-drenched and framed with foliage, affords the perfect spot for people-watching and enjoying one of its many delicious, hearty brunch items.



Hale and hearty: Milkfish takes the local lunch favourite of fish soup to the next level (pictured: Signature Soup). PHOTO: MILKFISH



Seafood fans will have to make a beeline for Milkfish (#B1-44F), a casual restaurant specialising in slow-cooked seafood soup, a sweet and creamy broth made from the milkfish’s gelatinous belly fat and fresh clams. Its Signature Soup of sliced red snapper fish, a whole prawn and clams alongside tofu, vegetables and a housemade minced pork patty, is a must-try, while the Grilled Fish Set, which features a choice of grilled whole milkfish belly or salmon fillet, accompanied by a soup, sides and a drink, is perfect for those who are craving for something a little heartier without it being too heavy on the palate.



Enjoy Tipsy’s popular signature dishes and local fusion bites at the beach-themed Tipsy Flamingo with a retro futuristic interior and summer pool party vibes. PHOTO: TIPSY FLAMINGO



For something more casual, head to laidback, beach-themed gastropub Tipsy Flamingo (#01-17A), part of the Tipsy collective of quirky, animal-named bars and well-loved for its delicious, fuss-free bar snacks and array of creative cocktails. Or, get your fill of Taiwanese dumplings at popular franchise Yu Ba Fang (#B1-54), which serves all manner of the delicate, handmade potstickers – pan-fried, steamed and in soup.

Get spiffed up



RATIONALE’s Essential Six skincare line is formulated to help unveil renewed, glowing skin. PHOTO: RATIONALE



Australia's luxury skincare brand RATIONALE (#01-19) has finally made its way to our shores. Thanks to products rooted in medical science that aim to help return skin to its optimal state of health and radiance, its aptly-named Essential Six skincare line is perhaps one of the most splurge-worthy on the market. Book a comprehensive consultation session with a therapist who will examine your skin’s profile, before you get matched to your ideal formulas.



At ELEMIS, treat yourself to an in-depth skin analysis that can help you find the perfect skincare range. PHOTO: ELEMIS



Equally big on innovation is luxury British skincare brand ELEMIS (#01-31), whose state-of-the-art, medical-grade HD Skin Reveal Camera provides an in-depth skin analysis of the guest’s skin condition for product and treatment recommendations. ELEMIS’ renowned Pro-Collagen range is rich in hydrating marine and plant actives and is a must-have for those with ageing concerns.

Shopping galore



You can expect more than 100 brands of strollers, over 80 brands of car seats and carriers, over 50 brands of cots and playpens, on top of 200 pregnancy-specific brands at Mummys Market. PHOTO: MUMMYS MARKET



The largest exhibition of great bargains on motherhood products now has its very own physical presence at Raffles City – and carries even more products than ever. Expect more than 100 brands of strollers, over 80 brands of car seats and carriers, over 50 brands of cots and playpens, on top of 200 pregnancy-specific brands, including Bugaboo, Babyzen, Joie, Cybex, and Ergobaby at Mummys Market (#03-04/05). New and experienced mums alike will appreciate the dedicated Knowledge Lounge, where international and local brands, medical professionals and parenthood experts conduct masterclasses, workshops, consultations, and branded live demonstrations.



At ONE Assembly, you can find over 140 beauty, fashion, home and living brands under one roof. PHOTO: ONE ASSEMBLY



Fans of the extensive range of beauty and fashion options that used to be offered by the now-defunct Robinsons can find solace in ONE Assembly (#01-01 & #02-04), a collaboration between BHG Singapore and Raffles City that brings over 140 beauty, fashion, home and living brands under one roof. This month's highlight? Special deals on Shiseido's range of best-selling beauty sets. Get your hands on the Power Infusing Essential Set at $208 (worth $355), which features the newly reformulated Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 3.0 (75ml).

