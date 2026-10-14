C-drama star Zhang Linghe fronts Taobao 11.11 campaign

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Chinese e-commerce giant Taobao is partnering Pursuit of Jade (2026) star Zhang Linghe to promote its annual 11.11 sale.

The shopping platform’s app features a Zhang-themed interface and a daily treasure hunt quest through which users can unlock rewards including merchandise of the 28-year-old Chinese actor, Taobao said on Oct 14.

Zhang’s campaign spans video, billboards and 3D displays that will go up at landmarks in Singapore, as well as major Asian capitals Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. Zhang-themed offline events will follow – minus the actor – with programmes planned for Hong Kong on Oct 15, Bangkok after and Kuala Lumpur on Oct 24.

The Straits Times has contacted T aobao for details on Singapore.

From Oct 14 to Nov 13, users in Singapore can join the daily treasure hunt campaign on Taobao’s mobile app.

Taobao’s Zhang Linghe-themed app interface. PHOTO: TAOBAO

Completing daily tasks like visiting the app, browsing, placing orders or inviting friends can gain users “Ling points” which can then be redeemed for digital gifts, Taobao vouchers and Zhang Linghe merchandise.

Digital gifts include Zhang Linghe in-app “skins”, stickers, phone wallpapers and voice messages. Top-ranking users also have a chance to receive autographed gifts and other limited-edition rewards.

On Nov 11, the actor will appear in an in-app livestream to connect with fans in Singapore and 10 other countries. The schedule and participation details will be announced on Taobao’s official Instagram account and on its app closer to the date.

Zhang’s promotional video for Taobao premiered globally on Oct 14 and takes viewers through the platform’s new shopping pillars. The vast catalogue is now sorted into six categories: quality, taste, lifestyle, trendy, smart and surprise.

In its statement on Oct 14, Taobao pointed to Zhang’s massive popularity in South-east Asia, in step with spiking interest in Chinese dramas.

His 40-episode period drama Pursuit of Jade, co-starring actress Tian Xiwei, was an international hit, becoming the first C-drama to crack Netflix’s Global Weekly Top 10 list (non-English), peaking at fifth place.

It was the top-performing series in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.