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Kanye West (second from left) with his children (anticlockwise from left) North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint at the Yeezy Runway Show in Los Angeles on Nov 4.

Yeezy had its first runway show in years and its shoes are now available at a major retailer, marking the return of a brand long embroiled in controversy.

The Los Angeles fashion show appears to be the first in more than four years after fashion giants like Gap and Adidas cut ties with American rap star Ye, the artiste formerly known as Kanye West, following antisemitic remarks and erratic behaviour. The 49-year-old, who has apologised, is now seeking to rebuild the brand.

Yeezy shoes are available for sale at sportswear retailer JD Sports. The company announced its joint venture with Yeezy, with select shoes featuring at certain brick-and-mortar locations. Yeezy’s website currently also shows a slew of products, and the brand is expected to release a new shoe in December.

A spokesperson for JD Sports said the retailer makes product decisions based on what customers want. “Yeezy is a brand that has generated strong customer interest, and our decision to stock the new Yeezy Slide reflects the level of demand we’re seeing,” the spokesperson said.

Yeezy’s fashion show – called Yeezy Season 01 – featured a ready-to-wear collection of neutral earth tones and leathery fits, according to runway photos from Women’s Wear Daily. Models in high-neck leather jackets, sheer cat suits and knee-high boots grazed the runway on Nov 4. In typical Ye fashion, the designs maintained his signature militaristic aesthetic.

Kanye West attends the Yeezy Runway Show on Nov 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

His four children with American reality star Kim Kardashian - North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven - were also in attendance.

Adidas has spent years untangling its partnership with Yeezy after a series of antisemitic comments, initially reporting a more than US$240 million (S$309 million) hit.

Since the split in October 2022, Yeezy has turned to an independent, direct-to-consumer distribution model. In 2025, Yeezy launched a “YZY Money” meme coin and shifted its efforts into a physical store. The Los Angeles flagship called “Droam 1” opened on Nov 4.

A model walks the runway during the Yeezy Runway Show on Nov 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

In 2025, the only product on Yeezy’s website after a Super Bowl ad was a T-shirt with a swastika. Following the incident, Shopify Inc. took down the site. Ye issued a public apology in a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal earlier in 2026, attributing past behaviour to an undiagnosed brain injury and mental health problems. BLOOMBERG