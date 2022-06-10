Wow with wild

DARE TO WEAR

Eccentric, eclectic, experimental - forget the labels and have fun expressing yourself visually with the arsenal of fashion options at your disposal. Be it a rainbow of feathers thrown over an equally vibrant dress or simply indulging in the childhood joy of playing dress up by layering your favourite wardrobe pieces all at once, all you need to pull off your look is an unwavering confidence that will turn heads for the right reasons.

THE CAT'S MEOW

Truly a one-and-done number, the catsuit dominated both the spring/summer 2022 runways and the streets. The one-piece wonder can flatter in all the right places and has proven itself to be a "minimal effort, maximum impact" must-have.

Go on stealth mode with an all-black number elevated with a faux fur stole for understated drama like at Balenciaga. Or look to Saint Laurent for some 1990s inspiration by way of oversize rose blooms.

ANIMAL FRIENDS

Do animal in the most literal way with 3D accessories for a spot of fun. Have brunch with all your besties on your lap, from Thom Browne's life-size pupper to Loewe's leather elephant in a colour that is more sassy than safari. Play Mary with a little lamb, courtesy of Moschino.

Whichever adorable companion you choose, you are guaranteed a conversation-starting accent piece.

EYE OF THE TIGER

A pair of frames is the perfect finishing touch to any look - be it statement, classic or both.

And when it comes to versatility, you would be hard-pressed to find one that works better or harder for almost any face shape than the cat-eye style (Gucci sunglasses).

A favourite of legendary movie stars such as Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, cat-eye frames present the perfect marriage of femininity and power.

Opt for iconic gold-rimmed ones as an everyday accessory or go for a pair with exaggerated acetate rims in a colour of your choice.

THE YIN TO YOUR YANG

Ever since the half-and-half trend appeared on the spring/summer runways of 2017 - including at Simone Rocha and Diane von Furstenberg - it never really went away, thanks to the harmonious chaos that the visually arresting looks offer.

Step into the trend by opting for classic monochromes that can do no wrong or sharply tailored pieces with a play on fabrics.

Feeling more adventurous? Top it off with a yin-yang mane that lets onlookers know you are committed to the look.

GAM ON

Versace completed its updated 1960s colour-blocked looks with purple versions, while Alexander McQueen had black ones dripping with crystals.

No matter the direction you choose to go, let your legs do the talking with tights that will stop traffic. Flower power, psychedelic swirls or cheeky kisses - you decide.

HOW TO LOOK COOL IN CARGO PANTS

The utilitarian staple of cargo pants has been reinvented in ways you will not be able to resist.

Made popular by every 1990s star, from Brad Pitt to Christina Aguilera, cargo pants are back in the hot seat and in variations that offer more glam than grunge.

For a full-on Y2K mood, Blumarine went for a sheer neon look that is pure TikTok fodder, while Dolce & Gabbana presented a cropped version teamed with sparkly fringed boots and a glitter belt for added drama.

Dior took the classic-with-a-twist route with an immaculate pair of printed denim co-ords that was the opposite of Tom Ford's gleaming satin number, styled with a bra top and layers of necklaces.

Offering a more Mad Max take was Balmain, which showed a multi-pocketed design with lots of holding space - and movement, with exaggerated military straps trailing with every step.

Up the fashion element with an artfully draped top, strappy sandals and a statement bag, all in neutral tones for a hit of Dune, or go easy with a tee and sneakers. Whatever your vibe, these pants will come through for you in a big way as you soldier on in style.