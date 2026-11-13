In a new advertisement for the brand, American pop star Miley Cyrus delivers the slogan: “Maybe. We’re born with it. Maybe. It’s Maybelline.”

On Nov 10, American cosmetics giant Maybelline New York debuted its first new tag line in more than three decades, an effort to modernise one of the best-known jingles in beauty marketing.

In a new advertisement for the brand, American pop star Miley Cyrus – variously lounging in a theatre, on a sofa, in a bed and on a carpeted floor – waxes philosophic about the idea of possibility. She declares in a voice-over that “if you can dream it, you can create it”.