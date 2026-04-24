What Is With... the hype over Subdued, the latest fast fashion brand to open in Singapore?

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SINGAPORE – “Singapore Subdued queue report (star emoji)”, “Subdued queue is CRAZY!!!”.

Those over the age of 23 might be pardoned for thinking a third road to Malaysia had opened up, with a desperately aspirational name to boot, but these TikTok captions in fact refer to the lines at a new clothing store in Orchard Road.

Subdued is the fast-fashion retailer from Rome that opened at Wheelock Place on April 10 to an immediate siege of tween to teen girls. For most of the store’s first week, they waited up to two hours to enter.

The fever put me in mind of Swedish chain H&M’s 2011 debut here, a national event that had thousands of young and hungry local fans swarming the place before the ribbon had even been cut. That was a different time: the high street was the height of cool, shorts were called “hot pants” and parents had not yet discovered Instagram.

But wait, are we not in 2026? Era of retail gloom, when bricks-and-mortar business is supposedly on the back foot, department stores are biting the dust and the high street sinks inexorably deeper into the ground?

In February, Spanish clothing brand Pull&Bear shuttered its last Singapore store, with the air of an old holdout admitting defeat. American brands Gap and Banana Republic closed their stores in Singapore in 2018, British brands Topshop and Topman retreated in 2020. American player Forever 21 left in 2021, Hong Kong chain Esprit in 2020, British retailer New Look in 2016 and Australian brand Factorie in 2018.

Singapore is a graveyard of giant apparel chains, though stalwarts Cotton On, H&M and Zara are still going strong.

With the rise of thrifting, the popular pastime of shopping for second-hand clothes, and a growing intolerance for corrosive apparel waste, the term fast fashion has even taken on the taint of a slur in recent years.

What makes Subdued the exception? Only a mighty and oft unfairly dismissed force: very young girls.

Shoppers throng the Subdued clothing store at Wheelock Place on April 18, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Stepping into the store is like rediscovering the lost kingdom of girlhood, that hermetic world of silent power struggles and inquisitorial self-appraisal that even I, pushing 30, am scared of yet attracted to.

According to fashion news outlet WWD, Subdued is geared towards Gen Alpha. This means wispy camisoles, star motifs, soft sweatpants and Y2K-inspired jeans with words like “angel” stitched on the bum – catnip to girls aged 12 to 18.

The brand’s marketing leans into their audience. Subdued’s Instagram page, which has more than one million followers, is a gallery of customers wearing the merchandise in ordinary settings – on vacation, out with friends, alone indoors – good-looking but not model-esque.

These have the look not of airbrushed studio photo shoots, but iPhone pictures snapped on the fly. To young girls, the Subdued look is relatable and within reach; it is real.

And like predecessor Brandy Melville, another Italian fast-fashion brand, the store staff are the best advertisements for the clothes. Also young, trendy and part of a tradition of laidback prettiness, popular even 10 years ago. People prattle on about the rifts between generations, but in truth, the experience of adolescence is unchanging.

Then as now, the salesgirls seem like the gatekeepers to an exclusive club, inducing a longing to get in.

This seems to be by design as Subdued regularly announces its arrival in new cities with videos of its young employees shopping and hanging out in-store.

Maybe pants ran skinnier and more high-waisted then, but it is interesting to see the same formulas being replicated, and to consider how the habits of youth continue to shape their consumption patterns.

There is shopping as a group activity after school; the nervous joy of taking pictures in the changing room; the hours-long negotiation of whether to buy a $29 tank top that depletes half one’s weekly allowance; and not to mention the self-conscious assessment of other girls there to do the same. These core girlish practices surely contribute to a preference for physical shopping.

Then, there is the volcanic desire to belong. At that age, it means minimally looking just like one’s friends. That urge could explain the enduring popularity of fast-fashion brands among younger girls who still aspire to sameness.

In that sense, Subdued’s signature angel wings, one of the brand’s central motifs, is like a member’s crest. Older shoppers, on the other hand, are more likely to see “copycat” outfits as a faux pas.

Tastes shift, but the unchanging habits of teen girls make for a remarkably stable market. Brandy Melville was founded in 1970, Subdued in 1994; and both are still drawing crowds. Of course, both have made adjustments to the milieu.

Leggings with a different coloured waistband are in, so both stores stock them. Dresses are passe, so they are few and far between. These brands are still responding to the luge of trends, but investing only in those that matter to their audience.

The result is a haven just for girls.

As for rumours of fast fashion’s demise, those are greatly exaggerated.

According to global retail resource Retailboss, fast-fashion e-tailer Shein was the most visited fashion website in January 2026, pulling in 315.32 million visits that month alone – leagues ahead of runner-up, resale market Mercari.

Online, at least, it seems fast fashion is thriving. And as long as there is appetite for the cheap and trendy, well, it will never die.

* What Is With… is a series examining current internet fixations at the intersection of style and pop culture.