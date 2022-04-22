Watches & Wonders: Eye-popping pieces with knights and crystal gongs

SINGAPORE - The Watches & Wonders trade fair in Geneva earlier this month saw some truly impressive releases by participating brands. Here is The Straits Times' third round-up of marvellous tickers.

Roger Dubuis Knights Of The Round Table Monotourbillon

Roger Dubuis' Knights Of The Round Table collection is a feat of engineering, marrying the brand's watchmaking prowess with traditional craftsmanship.

The eighth edition of the collection sees a monotourbillon in the centre of the watch, not unlike a shield defying gravitational forces. Twelve knights bearing shields and fashioned from pink gold represent each hour and are placed strategically around the "table".

Every 6mm-tall knight is lovingly micro-sculpted by hand and given a different armour and accessories.

The timepiece's heart is the manual-wind caliber RD115 - the first central tourbillon movement created by Roger Dubuis, housed inside a 45mm pink-gold 750/1000 case.

Limited to just eight pieces, each 45mm watch features two gold markers that use a double-disc rotating system to circle the tourbillon and indicate the time.

Boasting artfully placed Murano glass blocks and eight layers of decor, the timepiece has been given the Poincon de Geneve certification, one of the oldest horological independent certifications.

Price: $823,000

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon Skeleton