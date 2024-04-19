Watches And Wonders 2024: The thinnest, most complicated and freakiest tickers

GENEVA – The world’s biggest and most important watch fair ended in Geneva on April 15, clocking up record-breaking numbers.

According to the organisers, Watches And Wonders 2024 drew more than 49,000 unique visitors, a 14 per cent increase from 2023. Among them were 5,700 retailers and 1,500 journalists.

Public interest also rose. Of the 19,000 tickets available – 7,000 more than last year – 25 per cent were sold to the under-25 crowd, maintaining the average attendee age at 35, the same as in 2023.

There was also the allure of stars, from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen and K-pop idol Lee Jun-ho to Chinese star Jackson Yee and Singapore actor Desmond Tan.

Other interesting numbers? Retailers scheduled more than 10,000 appointments, up from 7,500 in the 2023 edition. For the press, watchmakers organised around 1,800 “Touch & Feel” sessions of their new timepieces, including the red-hot ones featured here.

Chanel J12 Automaton Caliber 6

Chanel wants a seat at the haute horlogerie table, and to that end, the French maison launched a total of 41 creations at Watches And Wonders 2024, including the wonderfully kooky J12 Automaton Caliber 6.

This standout piece from the Chanel Couture O’Clock collection is a homage to the maison’s founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, and features an automaton animation of her making an outfit in her iconic Rue Cambon workshop. A pusher at eight o’clock brings the scene to life, animating the fashion legend as she wields a pair of dressmaker shears.

Fashioned from high-strength matt black ceramic, the 38mm watch has a diamond-set bezel and a sapphire crystal box. The details – from the tweed to the camelia motifs – are exquisite, and so, too, is the finishing. The watch is limited to 100 pieces.

Price: $337,100

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu Sapphire