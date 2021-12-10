WatchBox raises $226m for global expansion

ZURICH • Luxury watch marketplace WatchBox raised US$165 million (S$226 million) of equity capital in a funding round to continue its global expansion, it said on Nov 23.

The Radcliff Companies and The Spruce House Partnership were lead investors and were joined by CMIA Capital Partners, along with other existing investors, WatchBox said in a statement.

WatchBox, founded in 2017 and partly owned by Singaporeans, said it will use the capital to extend its digital platform and expand into new locations in the United States and internationally, while enhancing its inventory.

"WatchBox's sales are up 40 per cent year on year and we are on target to achieve US$300 million in sales this year," co-founder and chief executive Justin Reis said.

He said sales had gone up in all markets where WatchBox is present, from the US to Hong Kong to Singapore to Switzerland to Dubai.

"Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and A. Lange & Sohne continue to perform incredibly well alongside leading independent brands," Mr Reis said, adding that demand was soft in more widely distributed mid-tier brands due to excess supply in the market.

Analysts estimate the market for second-hand luxury watches to be worth US$20 billion and say it is growing faster than the primary market.

A study by Deloitte published in October showed almost one in three consumers was likely to buy a second-hand watch in the next 12 months, with younger buyers driving the trend.

It said consumers bought second-hand watches because of lower prices, access to discontinued models and for investment purposes.

REUTERS