Walk on the wild side of fashion

SINGAPORE - Take a walk on the wild side in the name of fashion and check out how to style the utilitarian staple of cargo pants, reinvented in ways you will not be able to resist.

Dare to wear

Eccentric, eclectic, experimental - forget the labels and just have fun expressing yourself visually with the arsenal of fashion options at your disposal. Be it a rainbow of feathers thrown over an equally vibrant dress, or simply indulging in the childhood joy of playing dress up by layering your favourite wardrobe pieces all at once, all you need to pull off your look is an unwavering confidence and unapologetic boldness that will turn heads for all the right reasons.

Gam on

Versace completed its updated 1960s colour-blocked looks with purple versions, while Alexander McQueen gave reason to lust with black ones dripping with crystals.

No matter the direction you choose to go, let your legs do the talking with tights that will stop traffic. Flower power, psychedelic swirls or cheeky kisses - you decide.

Man's best friend