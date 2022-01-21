Vogue's first black creative director fought for diversity on runway

NEW YORK • Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, the first black creative director of Vogue, died on Tuesday in New York at the age of 73.

"It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Andre Leon Talley," a statement posted on his official Instagram account said, without specifying the cause of death.

Describing him as the larger-than-life, long-time creative director at Vogue as it rose to become a dominant fashion publication, it added that "over the past five decades as an international icon, (he) was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and Diane von Furstenberg, and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers".

Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was largely raised by his grandmother in Durham, North Carolina. He was interested in fashion from an early age, buying fashion magazines such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar on a weekly basis.

"I was allowed to retreat from the bullying and the sexual abuse into a beautiful world," he told The Guardian in a May 2020 interview.

After stints with Andy Warhol's Interview magazine, Women's Wear Daily and W - and a spell at The New York Times - Talley joined Vogue as fashion news director in 1983, the same year as current editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

It was the start of his three-decade association with the publication. He served as creative director, contributing editor and editor-at-large until his departure in 2013.

A flamboyant and towering figure in fashion, Talley nurtured black designers and lobbied for more diversity on the runway.

He was a judge on America's Next Top Model and wrote three books, including his 2020 best-selling memoir The Chiffon Trenches, in which he detailed how he fell out with Wintour.

Designers Diane von Furstenberg and Tom Ford, actresses Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and more posted photos and tributes.

In a statement on the Vogue website, Wintour wrote: "Like many decades-long relationships, there were complicated moments, but all I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who was a generous and loving friend to me and to my family for many, many years, and who we will all miss so much."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE