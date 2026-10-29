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Victoria’s Secret Angels: Who kept their wings, who were snubbed and who turned the show down

Models walk the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Oct 18.

SINGAPORE – For more than two decades, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was one of the biggest nights in pop culture. From 1995 to 2018, the brand’s contracted models, known as Angels, strutted down the runway in lingerie, later adding the towering feathered wings. From 2001, the show also featured live performances by stars such as Mary J. Blige, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and The Weeknd. Most years, one model was chosen to wear a jewel-encrusted Fantasy Bra worth millions.

Then the fantasy soured. In the mid 2010s, critics slammed the show’s narrow beauty standards and in 2018, the brand’s then-chief marketing officer Ed Razek drew outrage for dismissing the idea of casting trans and plus-size models. Ratings slumped – from a peak of 12.4 million viewers in 2001 to a record low of 3.3 million in 2018 – and the show was cancelled in 2019. In 2021, the brand retired its Angels altogether.

The show returned in 2024 to New York, where it had mostly been held before its hiatus, with a more diverse cast and a string of familiar faces, followed by a second edition in the city the following year.

This year’s show, held on Oct 18 in Los Angeles, was streamed on YouTube. American model Gigi Hadid returned to the runway, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner made a surprise debut, and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Canadian singer Tate McRae and girl group KATSEYE performed.

Kylie Jenner walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Oct 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

But the show also sparked a backlash. Fans were upset that several Angels from the show’s original run were left out, while social media influencers and celebrity children were cast instead. The biggest flashpoint was Jenner, who had never walked the show before, yet debuted in a Fantasy Bra reportedly worth US$50 million (S$64 million). Some fans even called for a boycott.

In a video posted on Oct 14, TikTok user Avary criticised the brand for replacing models with influencers. It has more than 570,000 likes. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOUBLEPEACHEDUP/TIKTOK

Of the 40 or so Angels who have donned the wings over the years, who made the cut, who didn’t and where are the rest?

A TikTok user calling on Victoria's Secret to bring back its original Angels. The video has drawn more than 300,000 likes. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BAILELLR1G1/TIKTOK

Angels who were left out this year:

1. Romee Strijd

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd said in an Oct 12 TikTok video that she was kept in the dark about her casting before being rejected. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROMEESTRIJD/TIKTOK

A week before the 2026 show, Dutch model Romee Strijd, 31, shared in a tearful TikTok video that she was still waiting to hear whether she had been cast.

She became an Angel in 2015 and walked the show every year from 2014 to 2018. Now a mother of two, she had trained all summer for a comeback and flew to New York for casting. Because the brand had hired a new casting team, she had to audition despite her years with the label.

The model, who has Prada, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Micheal Kors, said she could accept rejection as part of the job, but being kept in the dark hurt. She added that she probably would not audition again. Victoria’s Secret later told Vanity Fair that it had informed her representatives on Sept 6 that she had not been selected.

Norwegian model Frida Aasen, 31, who also walked the show in its heyday, commented on the video to say she had attended the casting and been rejected too. Strijd’s videos sparked the wider backlash, with fans flooding social media to demand the return of the original Angels.

2. Lais Ribeiro

Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, who wore the US$2 million Fantasy Bra at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, was absent from this year’s line-up. PHOTO: LAISRIBEIRO/INSTAGRAM

Lais Ribeiro, 36, was the only Brazilian among the 10 models promoted to Angel status in 2015, the largest group of Angels the brand ever named at once. She went on to wear the US$2 million (S$2.6 million) Fantasy Bra at the 2017 show in Shanghai, one of the biggest honours for any Angel.

In her career, she has has walked for Chanel, Dior, Givenchy, Versace and Gucci, and fronted campaigns for Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren and Micheal Kors. She has also spoken publicly about discrimination against black models in the fashion industry.

Her absence this year drew criticism and boycott calls from fans. British tabloid The Sun reported that she was rejected, though she has not confirmed this.

3. Josephine Skriver

Danish model Josephine Skriver, who became an Angel in 2016, walked in the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but was not asked back this year. PHOTO: JOSEPHINESKRIVER/INSTAGRAM

Another model not asked back this year was Danish model Josephine Skriver, 33. She became an Angel in 2016, the first from Denmark since Helena Christensen in 1997, and walked in the 2024 comeback show.

She appeared in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue from 2020 to 2022 and has worked with Armani, Balmain, Bulgari, Gucci and Tom Ford.

When a fan asked if she would return to the runway this year, she replied that the brand was going in a different direction, adding that she would be cheering from her seat. She now lives in Los Angeles with her young daughter and runs her own activewear brand Joja, which she co-founded with fellow Angel Jasmine Tookes in 2022.

4. Taylor Hill

American model Taylor Hill, the first Angel announced for the 2024 comeback show, was absent from this year’s line-up. PHOTO: VICTORIA’S SECRET

Part of the 2015 class of Angels, American model Taylor Hill, 30, was the very first Angel announced for the 2024 comeback show. At the time, she credited the show with establishing her career. She has been the face of Lancome since 2016, modelled for Ralph Lauren, Micheal Kors and Carolina Herrera, and walked for Chanel, Versace and Valentino.

In April 2024, she launched a pet brand and online community, Tate & Taylor. She was not in this year’s line-up and has not spoken about it publicly.

Angels who were back on the runway:

5. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Oct 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

The longest-serving Angel in the brand’s history, Brazilian model Adriana Lima, 45, earned her wings in 2000 and walked the show for almost two decades. She was the face of Maybelline from 2003 to 2009 and again from 2014 to 2019, and has fronted campaigns for Versace, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

She left the show in 2018, later saying she had been reflecting on how it affected women’s body image. She returned to the brand in 2023 as the face of one of its fragrances, has walked every revival show since and was among 2026’s star attractions.

6. Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Oct 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, 45, first walked the show in 2000 and was made an Angel in 2004, walking in a total of 17 shows until she left in 2017.

She has since dabbled in acting, appearing in TV shows such as Entourage (2004 to 2011) and How I Met Your Mother (2005 to 2014), plus a role in the Brazilian telenovela Verdades Secretas in 2015, and has been a fixture of the revival shows, walking again this year alongside Lima.

7. Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Oct 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

One of the brand's top Angels, South African model Candice Swanepoel, 38, is best remembered for wearing the US$10 million (S$12.795 million) Royal Fantasy Bra in 2013. She has modelled for more than 20 years, including for brands such as Tom Ford, Givenchy, Versace and Chanel.

Now a mother of two, she runs her own swimwear label, Tropic of C, and has become one of the most familiar faces of the revived show, appearing in all three editions.

8. Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on Oct 18. PHOTO: REUTERS

Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, 38, became an Angel in 2009 and opened the show two years in a row, in 2014 and 2015. She was also the face of Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line in 2008 and designed her own swimwear capsule collection for the brand, Behati Loves Pink, in 2010. She took a break to start a family and returned for the 2018 show.

Now a mother of three with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, she models only occasionally but has walked every revival show, including this year’s.

Angels who have moved on:

9. Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who has not walked any of the Victoria’s Secret revival shows, now shares mostly family moments online. PHOTO: GISELE/INSTAGRAM

Arguably the most famous Angel of all, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 46, has not walked any of the revival shows.

She was an Angel from 2000 to 2007, wore the Fantasy Bra in 2000 and 2005, and was the world’s highest paid model for years. She has also fronted campaigns for Chanel, Versace, Valentino and Louis Vuitton. She retired from the runway in 2015, but still does campaign work.

After her 2022 divorce from American football star Tom Brady, with whom she has two children, she welcomed a son with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in early 2025. The couple married that December in a small ceremony at their Florida home.

10. Miranda Kerr

Australian model Miranda Kerr, the country’s first Victoria’s Secret Angel, left the brand in 2013 and now runs her organic skincare line Kora Organics. PHOTO: MIRANDAKERR/INSTAGRAM

Australia’s first Angel Miranda Kerr, 43, made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in 2006 and walked her last show in 2012, before choosing not to renew her contract in 2013.

She has modelled for nearly 30 years, since winning a modelling competition at 13 in 1997, and still makes high-profile fashion appearances. She built her own organic skincare line, Kora Organics, in 2009 and married Snapchat chief executive Evan Spiegel in 2017.

She revealed in an Instagram post the day before the show this year that the brand had invited her back to walk in the show, which marked 20 years since her debut. She declined as she wanted to “cherish this chapter as it was” and wished this year’s models well. The brand replied in the comments that she would always be an Angel to it.