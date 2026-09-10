Uniqlo U drops final collection by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran

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Uniqlo U’s final collection by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran

Uniqlo U’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection marks the end of a decade-long chapter for the Japanese fashion retailer’s popular line, with co-artistic directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran presenting their final collection for the brand.

The line will still exist, but not led by Lemaire and Tran.

Launching in Singapore on Sept 11, the collection caps off exactly 10 years since Uniqlo U was introduced in 2016 from the brand’s Paris research and development centre. Titled Confidence in Form, the 31-piece line-up continues the label’s signature “Future LifeWear” approach – combining soft materials, thoughtful tailoring and nuanced palettes designed for everyday utility.

Highlights include structured yet movement-friendly outerwear such as the Women’s Hybrid Down Short Jacket, Coated Blouson and Men’s Wool Blend Short Coat, which incorporates workwear elements designed to resist cold weather.

The collection also features reworked classics like the Fishtail Parka, alongside fluid, genderless knits and tops designed to be worn across genders. Prices range from $19.90 for tops to $169.90 for outerwear.

Uniqlo U Fishtail Parka ($169.90). PHOTO: UNIQLO

Lemaire and Tran, who are a couple, are also co-artistic directors behind the former’s eponymous fashion label Lemaire.

In a press statement , Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive of Uniqlo’s parent company Fast Retailing, said: “During their decade at the helm, their outstanding sense of aesthetics and creativity elevated Uniqlo U.

“I would like to reiterate my deep respect and gratitude for the passion they have brought to Uniqlo. I hope that our relationship will continue into the next chapter.”

Info: Uniqlo U is available at selected Uniqlo stores, including Orchard Centra l (01-01) , Ion Orchard (B2-38/B3-51) and VivoCity (01-41) , and uniqlo.com/sg

Clarins gives its lip comfort oil a collectible twist

Clarins Jelly Lip Oil Mirror Charms collection in Honey, Chocolate, Strawberry and Cherry. PHOTO: CLARINS

French beauty house Clarins is giving its signature Lip Comfort Oil ($48) a collectible update with the launch of four limited-edition Jelly Lip Oil Mirror Charms.

Available as a gift-with-purchase, the functional miniature mirror accessories are designed for quick make-up touch-ups on the go. They come in four shade-inspired designs – 01 Honey, 03 Cherry, 08 Strawberry and 09 Chocolate – allowing users to match their accessory directly to their go-to lip gloss, or attach it to their handbags and keychains.

First launched over a decade ago, the Lip Comfort Oil remains one of Clarins’ flagship bestsellers, with one unit sold every 10 seconds globally, according to the brand.

A hybrid between colour cosmetics and skincare, the lip gloss has a 98 per cent skincare-infused formula that is powered by a trio of plant oils – organic sweetbriar rose, jojoba and hazelnut – said to provide 24-hour continuous hydration while nourishing and smoothing the lips.

Clarins Jelly Lip Oil Mirror Charm in 03 Cherry with Lip Comfort Oil ($48). PHOTO: CLARINS

Customers will receive one complimentary charm with the purchase of any Lip Comfort Oil, while stocks last.

Info: Clarins is available at Clarins boutiques and counters, and clarins.com.sg

Sephora Collection’s new lip tint range

Sephora Collection’s Cheek & Lip Tint ($28), Matte to Tint Lipstick ($25) and Lip Tint Felt Liner ($22). PHOTO: SEPHORA

Sephora Collection is introducing a trio of multi-use lip products engineered to give beauty enthusiasts total control over their lip finish, coverage and outline definition.

The launch features three complementary, transfer-proof products that can be worn individually or layered together.

The gel-based Cheek & Lip Tint ($28) is said to deliver a sheer, natural-matt flush to both face and lips using a custom drop-shaped applicator. For a softer look, the Matte to Tint Lipstick ($25), in 10 wearable shades, offers an airy, whipped liquid texture that creates a blurred-matt finish before developing into a long-lasting stain.

Rounding out the trio, the Lip Tint Felt Liner ($22) provides precise contouring to shape, define or subtly over-line the mouth.

Sephora Collection’s Matte to Tint Lipstick ($25) and Lip Tint Felt Liner ($22) in Smooth Petal and Cocoa Swipe. PHOTO: SEPHORA

Use the formulas together – starting with the tint as a base, layering the liquid lipstick in the centre and outlining with the felt liner – to customise the intensity of the look.

Info: Available at all Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Laneige teams up with fashion label Matin Kim

Laneige x Matin Kim collection featuring Neo Cushion Mewy ($73) and JuicePop Box Lip Tint Mono Tune ($39). PHOTO: LANEIGE

South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige has collaborated with buzzy Seoul fashion label Matin Kim on a limited-edition capsule collection that treats everyday skincare and make-up essentials like wearable fashion accessories.

Grounded in the creative concept that “skin is the outfit you never take off”, the release features four Laneige favourites redesigned in Matin Kim’s edgy packaging.

The highlight of the collection is the JuicePop Box Lip Tint in Mono Tune ($39) – a black gloss that transforms into a custom plum-pink shade upon reacting with one’s lip pH over about 10 minutes.

The tint comes bundled with a mirror keyring case and metal chain strap so it can be worn n bags or belt loops.

Matin Kim Neo Cushion Mewy ($73) with convertible duffle bag. PHOTO: LANEIGE

The collection also includes the skin-nourishing Neo Cushion Mewy ($73) and Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisture Cream ($81 for 50ml), which both come with a free convertible duffle bag, and the Neo Essential Blurring Finish Powder ($61) that comes with a co-branded pouch.

Info: Laneige x Matin Kim collection is available from Sept 30 at Laneige boutiques, including Wisma Atria (B1-04) and Bugis Junction (01-111) , and at Sephora Takashimaya (B1-05 to 09) .