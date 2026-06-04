Unexpected places you should be wearing sunscreen in Singapore’s extreme UV heat

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The eyelids, ears, neck, chest and backs of hands are often where cumulative sun damage shows first.

SINGAPORE – Sunscreen habits tend to revolve around the obvious areas: cheeks, forehead and nose.

Beyond the face, however, many exposed parts of the body are neglected despite accumulating years of ultraviolet (UV) exposure during commutes, outdoor exercise and everyday errands.

Doctors say those missed areas are often where cumulative sun damage surfaces first: as pigmentation, fine lines, rough texture or, in more serious cases, pre-cancers and skin cancers.

That concern has become increasingly relevant in Singapore, where UV levels regularly reach the “very high” and “extreme” range between 11am and 3pm on days with little cloud cover, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA). UV index readings of eight to 10 are classified as “very high”, while readings above 11 fall into the “extreme” category.

The issue is not just Singapore’s year-round equatorial sun, but also how modern lifestyles have increased cumulative UV exposure.

More Singaporeans are spending time outdoors for sports like pickleball, running and padel. And beach holidays, skiing and hiking expose the skin to even stronger UV radiation from altitude, snow and reflective surfaces, says dermatologist Lynn Teo from skin and hair clinic The Dermatology Practice.

Aesthetic doctor Stephanie Ho, founder of specialist skin clinic Stephanie Ho Dermatology, says cumulative UV exposure contributes not only to pigmentation and wrinkles, but also collagen breakdown, chronic inflammation and irreversible DNA damage linked to skin cancers.

“UV radiation is an established human carcinogen,” Ho tells The Straits Times, adding that the damaging effects build gradually over a lifetime.

Aesthetic doctor Stephanie Ho says cumulative UV exposure contributes not only to pigmentation and wrinkles, but also to inflammation and DNA damage. PHOTO: COURTESY OF STEPHANIE HO

Contrary to popular belief, she adds, damage does not require obvious sunburn to occur. “UV radiation causes DNA damage even when no visible redness is seen.”

The forgotten areas

The areas people most frequently forget to protect are also some of the most vulnerable.

Ho names the eyelids, ears, lips, neck, chest, scalp and backs of hands as commonly neglected during sunscreen application. This is largely because people forget them or underestimate how exposed they are, or avoid sunscreen application altogether because it feels “sticky or greasy”, interferes with make-up or melts off with sweat.

Many of these areas have thinner, finer skin that accumulates chronic low-dose UV exposure over the years, making them especially prone to pigmentation, collagen breakdown and early photo-ageing .

The eyelids and under-eye region, which contain the thinnest skin in the body, often develop fine lines, pigmentation and laxity early on. Chronically sun-exposed ears may show rough texture, scaling or pigmentation that can represent early pre-cancers known as actinic keratoses, according to Ho.

Thin skin around the neck and chest is similarly vulnerable to wrinkles, uneven pigmentation and thinning. The backs of hands also frequently develop sun spots and texture changes because they are constantly exposed, yet routinely skipped during sunscreen application.

Thin skin around the neck and chest is vulnerable to wrinkles, uneven pigmentation and thinning. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

“More than 80 per cent of actinic keratoses occur on the head, neck, forearms and backs of hands – precisely the areas people most frequently neglect,” she says.

Building better sunscreen habits

Ho recommends applying sunscreen systematically every morning, so commonly neglected areas become part of routine application rather than an afterthought.

Reapplication also remains one of the weakest points in sunscreen habits, she adds, citing how studies show that only 24 per cent of people reapply sunscreen every two hours as recommended, with rates dropping to just 4.8 per cent among athletes.

Chen Weiyu, senior pharmacist at the National Skin Centre, advises carrying sunscreen outdoors for easy reapplication and avoiding prolonged direct sun exposure when UV radiation is strongest. “It is still possible to get sunburned even on cloudy days or during winter,” she adds.

The doctors also stress that sunscreen alone is not enough.

National Skin Centre pharmacist Chen Weiyu advises carrying sunscreen outdoors for easy reapplication. PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHEN WEIYU

Wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, shade and ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) clothing designed to block UV rays remain important during prolonged outdoor exposure. Chen recommends wearing legionnaire, bucket or broad-brimmed hats for added coverage around the scalp, ears and neck.

Does specialised sunscreen actually matter?

The sunscreen market has increasingly expanded into products targeting specific areas, such as SPF lip balms, scalp sprays, sunscreen sticks for eyelids and powders for the scalp. Doctors say these products are designed for practicality and easier application.

For instance, Ho says SPF lip balms and lipsticks adhere better to lips after eating or drinking t han regular sunscreen. Meanwhile, sunscreen sprays are easier to apply around hair partings and frontal hairlines.

That said, a regular SPF50 sunscreen can generally provide adequate protection across all exposed areas if applied properly, consistently and in sufficient amounts, she says.

She is less enthusiastic about spray sunscreens, as these are frequently applied unevenly and much of the product ends up dispersed into the air instead of onto the skin. “There have been too many anecdotes of patients coming in with sunburns after using a spray-on sunscreen,” she says.

Ultimately, experts agree the best sunscreen is often simply the one people are willing to use consistently.

8 new sunscreen launches to add to your daily SPF routine

Avene Ultra Fluid SPF50

Avene’s Ultra Fluid SPF50 sunscreen promises a lightweight, invisible finish. PHOTO: AVENE

French dermo-cosmetic brand Avene ’s Ultra Fluid SPF50 sunscreen range ($54.90 for 50ml) is said to protect against UVB, UVA and high-energy visible (HEV) blue light.

The alcohol-free, fragrance-free formula range comes in three variants tailored to different skin needs: Invisible for all skin types, Perfector with a tone-evening tint and Oil Control with a 14-hour mattifying effect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Info: Available at Watsons and Guardian stores, and at guardian.com.sg

Decorte UV Comfort

Decorte’s UV Comfort Tone Up CC sunscreen-primer has colour-correcting coverage in three shades. PHOTO: DECORTE

Japanese beauty brand Decorte has launched its new UV Comfort series, a line-up of four SPF50+/PA++++ formulas designed for humid weather.

The range centres on the brand’s new “Melting Even Veil UV Technology”, which claims to disperse UV filters evenly across skin while allowing beneficial red light to pass through. The products also contain b ifida ferment extract, paeonia extract and guava leaf extract to condition the skin.

Choose from Watery Smooth ($49 for 30ml) for lightweight hydration, Ultra Protect ($49 for 30ml) for sweat-resistant wear, Bright ($51 for 30ml) with a Vitamin C derivative targeting dullness and dark spots, and Tone Up CC ($49 for 30ml), a colour-correcting sunscreen-primer available in three shades.

Info: Available at Decorte counters and at decorte.com.sg

Dior Invisible UV Fluid & Stick

Dior’s Invisible UV Fluid and Invisible UV Stick are designed for daily touch-ups on the go. PHOTO: DIOR BEAUTY

Dior Beauty has launched two SPF50 PA++++ sunscreens under its Dior Skin Essentials line: the Invisible UV Fluid ($97 for 30ml) and Invisible Mattifying UV Stick ($102 for 10g), both designed to layer easily with make-up.

The Invisible UV Fluid combines five UV filters with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E that hydrates the skin without white streaks, while the Invisible UV Stick delivers a matt, pore-blurring finish that can be applied over foundation.

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and dior.com

Anessa Multi-Control UV Sunscreen Gel

Anessa’s Multi-Control UV Sunscreen Gel for men. PHOTO: ANESSA

Anessa is expanding its sunscreen line-up with the Multi-Control UV Sunscreen Gel ($22 for 40g), a lightweight SPF50+ PA++++ formula designed for men.

Powered by ingredients such as thyme extract to support the skin barrier, the water-based gel is said to deliver up to 12 hours of oil-control and anti-shine performance while doubling as a moisturiser and make-up primer, leaving a smooth finish without stickiness or heaviness.

Anessa has also introduced its Brush-On Powder ($51), a portable SPF50+ PA++++ sunscreen stick.

The powder formula, said to be water-resistant, helps control oil and reduces smudging of make-up, leaving behind a non-sticky feel.

Info: Available at Watsons, Welcia, FairPrice, Unity and Don Don Donki stores, and at shopee.sg for sunscreen gel and brush-on powder

Lancaster Sun Perfect Air & Sun Beauty

Lancaster’s Sun Beauty Face & Body Pocket Cream and Face Stick are designed for quick touch-ups during outdoor activities. PHOTO: LANCASTER

Monaco-born skincare brand Lancaster has a new Sun Perfect Air Daily Invisible Fluid ($70 for 40ml) in four targeted formulas: Glow Booster, 24H Hydration, Pore & Imperfections and Sensitive Mineral. Each one is said to address concerns like dullness, dryness, oiliness and redness, while protecting against UVA, UVB, infrared and visible light, including blue light.

Lancaster's Sun Perfect AIR range. PHOTO: LANCASTER

Also joining the range are the Sun Perfect Air Invisible Face Mist SPF50 ($70 for 75ml), a weightless mist that can be sprayed over make-up, alongside the pebble-shaped Sun Beauty Face & Body Pocket Cream SPF50 ($60 for 30ml) and Sun Beauty Face Stick SPF50 ($60 for 20g) for touch-ups during outdoor activities.

Info: Available at BHG Bugis and Takashimaya stores and shopee.sg

Sekkisei UV Essence Gel N and Milk N

Sekkisei’s UV Essence Gel N and Milk N sunscreens are said to be sweat- and water-resistant. PHOTO: SEKKISEI

Japanese skincare brand Sekkisei has updated its UV Essence Gel N ($33 for 90g) and UV Essence Milk N ($37 for 60g) sunscreens to include a “water-holding shield” ingredient that strengthens the UV barrier.

The UV Essence Gel N features a lightweight, watery texture, while the UV Essence Milk N melts into the skin and claims to resist sweat, sebum, and friction during outdoor activities .

Both formulas are infused with botanical ingredients such as Job’s tears extract – an East Asian grain with moisturising properties – as well as angelica extract and melothria extract. A refreshing herbal-citrus fragrance helps make the sunscreen feel lighter and more comfortable in hot weather.

Info: Available at Sekkisei counters and guardian.com.sg

Tatcha The Milky Sunscreen SPF50+

Tatcha’s Milky Sunscreen SPF50+ is lightweight and fast-absorbing. PHOTO: TATCHA

Japanese-inspired American brand Tatcha is expanding its sunscreen range with The Milky Sunscreen SPF50+ ($78 for 50ml), an ultra-lightweight formula inspired by the silky, fast-absorbing sunscreen textures popular in Japan.

Designed to absorb quickly into the skin, the sunscreen pairs broad-spectrum UV protection with skincare ingredients such as encapsulated ectoin, vitamin E and Okinawa aloe to hydrate the skin and reduce redness, dark spots and fine lines.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Bioderma Photoderm XDefense SPF50+

Bioderma's Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ is said to defend the skin against UV rays. PHOTO: BIODERMA

Bioderma’s new Photoderm XDefense SPF50+ ($46.90 for 40ml) is designed to protect skin not just from UVA and UVB rays, but also blue light and infrared radiation.

The ultra-fluid sunscreen combines skincare ingredients such as ectoin and mannitol to protect the skin from sun exposure. Formulated without alcohol, silicones or microplastics, it is designed for sensitive skin and humid weather.

Info: Available at Guardian, Watsons, Unity stores and bioderma.sg