Turning art on its head

A design (above) by stylist Kimberly Ibbotson, who attributes the growing popularity of hair tattoos to higher tolerance of alternative beauty practices.PHOTO: NYTIMES
Hair tattooing fades after a short time, but it makes a statement while it lasts. This design (above) is by hair tattooist Julius Arriola. The owner of All Hail Studio in Los Angeles draws inspiration from former basketball star Dennis Rodman and caters mostly to a male clientele from the streetwear and hip-hop worlds. He charges a flat rate of US$1,000 (S$1,330) for hair tattoos that take more than four hours. The industry rate is about US$400 for a four-hour hair tattoo. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A design (above) by tattoo artist Janine Ker, whose multilayered styles combine complex hair sculpting techniques with up to three layers of dye and processing. She says of hair tattoos' increasing popularity: "Hair is the only thing we have control over right now. You look in the mirror and see that you've changed something or made a difference in your life." PHOTO: NYTIMES
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 19, 2021, with the headline 'Turning art on its head'. Subscribe
