Turning art on its head

Hair tattooing fades after a short time, but it makes a statement while it lasts. This design (above) is by hair tattooist Julius Arriola. The owner of All Hail Studio in Los Angeles draws inspiration from former basketball star Dennis Rodman and caters mostly to a male clientele from the streetwear and hip-hop worlds. He charges a flat rate of US$1,000 (S$1,330) for hair tattoos that take more than four hours. The industry rate is about US$400 for a four-hour hair tattoo.

PHOTO: NYTIMES